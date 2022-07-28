World Nature Conservation Day: A 5 step at-home guide to safeguard natural resources

On the 28th of July every year, the nation celebrates World Nature Conservation Day with an intent to create consciousness amongst people about the importance of natural resources and the significance of safeguarding them to conserve our environment at large. With an enormous increase in the environmental challenges encountered by earth such as climate change, deforestation, damage to wildlife habitation, rising pollution and many more, it becomes extremely vital that every individual should take some action to protect our resources and consequently, the environment. Right from wasting water, depleting natural resources, cutting greens, shopping unnecessarily, or simply wasting food- we all have contributed bits to exploit the environment for our own needs therefore, we should get the ball rolling from our own households. Here we introduce some small and simple steps that you can take at home to make a positive impact on the environment.

Use appliances that save energy

For starters, make sure that you turn off the unnecessary lights in your home. Unplug appliances like iron, toasters, and coffeemakers when not in use. For a more effective contribution, switch to energy-saving devices like LED light bulbs, and install solar or wind power station as they are environment-friendly possessions and use less energy while reducing the cost of total power over time.

Decrease food waste and opt for plant-based options

Food waste is yet another thing that is resulting in the degradation of our environment. Besides social and humanitarian distress, when we discard food, we contribute our bit to the wasted energy and water that food is utilised to grow, harvest, transport, and package. Moreover, if it goes into the landfill, it gives rise to methane gas which is extremely hazardous to the environment. The food you eat leaves a major carbon impact if not consumed in an eco-friendly manner. Make sure that you use leftovers, be mindful of your eating habits and always opt for seasonal and local plant-based foods.

Composting is the way to go

A very simple and effective way to decrease the expanse of trash that is discarded at the landfill, composting can benefit the environment while benefiting your at-home garden. You can utilise the food or kitchen waste including the shells of eggs, vegetable leftovers, and tea bags in the soil to reduce the waste.

Embrace pre-loved clothing

Fast fashion leads to massive environmental wastage. Right from mass production, abusing natural resources, to the usage of fabrics like synthetics-unnecessary shopping is damaging the environment in various ways. And that’s why we suggest you shop as per your need or go for vintages if you can. You can also follow the trend of thrift stores in order to refrain your contribution to the mass production of goods.

Reduce the use of plastic

Plastic is one of the leading causes of corrupting the environment. It cannot be decomposed and therefore stays on the earth for aeons. Going in line with the statistics, a total of about 8.3 billion tons of plastic waste is there in the world which is now gradually spinning into a health hazard. Plastics contain harmful compounds and due to their non-biodegradable nature, they dispose of in water reservoirs where they only contribute to clogging and pollution. Swap to wooden combs, bamboo toothbrushes, metal, brass, and bamboo razors to decrease the waste of plastic in your home.

