World No Tobacco Day 2021: 5 Effective ways to help someone quit smoking

World No Tobacco Day is overserved annually on May 31. This day raises awareness amongst people about the health risks of tobacco and how they can quit it. So, here are 5 ways to help your loved ones quit smoking.

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 around the world. This day makes you aware of the danger of using tobacco and what World Health Organisation is doing to fight against the use of it. It raises concerns amongst people about the health risks of smoking and using tobacco and how they can quit doing it. So, on this day, learn how you can help someone quit smoking to lead a healthy life.

Show concern, don’t give lecture

Don’t make your concern sound like a long lecture on quitting smoking, because people who smoke are already well aware of the health risks from it, still they cannot leave it for addiction. So, giving lecture would just make them bored. So, show concern instead of sharing knowledge:

1-Give them a short analysis about the cost of cigarettes overall and then tell them what their family can do with the money like decorating their home, going on a vacation or short trips, doing good investments for future etc.

2-Make them realise with your concern that you want them to live a happy, healthy and long life, but you are concerned that smoking may not allow them to do so.

Nicotine replacement products

Nicotine replacement products help smokers relieve the urge to smoke. These products are available in the form of patches, gums, lozenges, inhalers, nasal sprays etc. So, you can give any of the products to your dear one whom you are helping quit smoking.

Be careful about withdrawal symptoms

When your friend is trying to quit smoking, then be conscious about his or her withdrawal symptoms and be patient with them. The symptoms are anger, anxiety, irritability, difficulties in concentrating, reduced heart rate, weight gain, difficulty in sleeping, increased appetite, weight gain etc. So, you have to be with your loved one and make them understand that everything will be alright.

Try some distractions

While they are recovering from the withdrawal symptoms, you can try some distractions to divert their mind like taking a small walk, playing games, watching a movie, cooking a meal, etc.

Encourage them

You can encourage them with some small rewards for quitting smoking in different levels. You can take a gift card for them, give them a restaurant voucher, flowers and other token gifts, and most importantly praise and compliment them for quitting.

Also Read: World no tobacco day: Expert approved self help tips to quit smoking

Share your comment ×