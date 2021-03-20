World Oral Health Day 2021: How to have a picture perfect smile with aligned teeth?

World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 annually to raise awareness for maintaining good oral hygiene eliminating all issues related to the teeth. So, Dental Surgeon, Dr. Sandesh Mayekar talks about how we can have aligned teeth and have a picture-perfect smile eliminating all other issues with teeth.

A smile is not often referred to the teeth and gums. It goes beyond that. Smile is not only morphology but is morph psychology. Irrespective of whatever teeth you have, if you're happy, it's a happy smile; when you go for exams, it's a nervous smile, and when you give your condolence, it is a sad smile. So, when an individual smiles, it's seen in the eyes, and it also adds to your personality to showcase your confidence as an individual.

What to do for a picture-perfect smile?

1. If your teeth are perfect and alignment is a problem, then one can go in for braces treatment. Now there are transparent aligners. One must not get carried away by commercial advertisements while opting for branded aligners. Regular transparent braces from inside cannot be seen from outside and misaligned teeth can be put into alignment.

2. But sometimes, people will have gaps in their teeth because the size of the teeth is small. Then in those cases, the proposition of teeth and the jaw don’t match with each other. In this case, one can opt for a cosmetic procedure that is called VVS so that your teeth are of a natural size to the jaw.

3. If your teeth are discoloured due to the consumption of medicines in childhood like intrinsic tooth stains or you have brushed too much, or the teeth are yellow, especially ladies who consume lime juice for the stomach. Their enamel goes up very fast, and teeth become yellow and small. In those cases, dental experts suggest veneers to get back the original size and colour of the teeth.

4. But can you carry a picture-perfect smile irrespective of how the alignment of your teeth is? Yes, you can. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar have crooked teeth but still carry their smile with confidence and leave lasting impressions on the viewers. But some individuals also opt for procedures under the supervision of an expert to correct their smile where the teeth are put in proportion with the face. These are based on different aesthetic senses people have.

Maintaining a smile is in the hands of an individual and mind after maintaining basic dental hygiene.

