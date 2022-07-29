World ORS Day: List of nourishing drinks to help balance the electrolytes in your body

Electrolytes are the minerals that are constantly required by your body for effective functioning. Right from signalling nerves and balancing the levels of PH in the body to reducing muscle contraction and proper hydration, electrolytes regulate a wide range of the body’s crucial functions. Sodium, bicarbonate, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and chloride are considered the primary electrolytes that are utilised for smooth bodily operations. Varied activities including sweating, urinating and crying lead to the excretion of these electrolytes/minerals from the body that can cause varied health ailments, if not tackled properly. While eating a healthy and well-balanced diet keeps the body’s electrolytes in equilibrium, the key to gaining the maximum benefits is adding some electrolyte-rich hydrators that will ace the body performance while making you all energised and refreshed. On this World ORS day, here we bring you 4 natural and nourishing drinks that will keep you hydrated while maintaining a significant symmetry of electrolytes in your body.

Buttermilk

Summers are all about refreshing drinks and Buttermilk is an everyday favourite of locals to keep the body cool and energised in the blazing heat. Buttermilk is a refreshing drink that is made from curd and water and is an extremely rich source of varied nutrients and minerals like potassium. Being rich in water, buttermilk aid in evening out the quantities of electrolytes in the body and saves you from dehydration and its distressing effects. Moreover, it boasts of healthy bacteria and lactic acid that can do wonders for gut health and digestion. You can prepare it in varied ways to enjoy the best of taste along with multiple benefits. Mint buttermilk, mango buttermilk and beetroot buttermilk are the most ideal options to quench thirst during summer.

Herbal Teas

Herbal teas that are prepared from dried fruits, flowers, spices, and herbs boast essential vitamins and minerals that can replenish the levels of minerals in your body. These are the substitutes for sugary and carbonated beverages and will enrich you with rejuvenation. These herbs are generally cooling in nature and jam-packed with anti-inflammatory properties, aid in digestion, and flush out the toxins from the body while uplifting your immune system.

Lemonade

What is the first thing that we reach out for to quench our thirst? Surely, a glass of lemonade! Home-made Lemon water with no sweetener is one of the wholesome drinks to reload the lost minerals from your body. Lemons are rich in varied minerals including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium which not only brush up your senses but also keep your body hydrated for a long long time. Moreover, it prevents the nutrients from oxidation and boosts digestion while eradicating the toxins from the body.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a starred drink when it comes to hydration and electrolytes. It is a go-to beverage that is packed with the goodness of electrolytes and nutrients. With essential and significant doses of minerals like potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, coconut water assists the body in maintaining the balance of fluids while improvising digestion, nourishing skin health and preventing any chronic inflammation.

Do add these natural hydrating drinks to your routine to decrease the risk of hydration and to encourage a hale and hearty body performance.

Also Read: Know about the trending Japanese Natto that strengthens your immune system and bones