World Ozone Day 2022: Know the effects of Ozone layer depletion on health and well-being

World Ozone Day is celebrated on the 16th of every September with the intent to remind people to decrease the usage of dangerous constituents that contributes to the depletion of the Ozone Layer. The ozone layer or ozone shield assists in soaking injurious UV rays and is a region of Earth's stratosphere. The stratosphere embraces Ozone in elevated proportions as compared to other layers. There are varied things that contribute to the decline of this fragile shield of gas, ozone which eventually takes the citizens close to harmful UV and UVB type radiations, consequently, can take a toll on health and well-being giving rise to multiple health concerns including skin cancer and eye problems. Read on to know how the depletion of the Ozone layer can affect health and well-being. Effects on Eyes

One of the major causes of blindness is cataracts. The decrease in the Ozone layer by just 1% can enhance the risk of cataracts by 0.6% as the oxidative agents can damage the eye lens. UV radiation yields the oxidative oxygen that can brutally destruct the eye lens, and cornea while making your eye fragile. Depletion of UV rays can enhance the risk of Photokeratitis, cataracts and blindness.

Effects on Skin Skin is the largest organ of our body and is one of the most contacted parts to UV radiation that can give rise to numerous skin woes including skin burns and skin cancer. Biomolecules get altered due to harmful UV rays and thus can increase the risk of both Melanoma and Non-melanoma cancers.

Effects on the immune system The depletion of Ozone drags us to the high exposure of UV radiation that can further suppress the response of the immune system while furthering infectious diseases and other antigens. Due to the alteration in skin photoreceptors and antigens bestowing cells that are fetched by UV radiations, immunosuppression ensues and it can even increase as the depletion of ozone proliferates.