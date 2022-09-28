World Rabies Day: Basic first aid tips to manage a dog bite that everyone must know

A dog bite can be extremely aching and hazardous! As per the statistics, a total of 20000 demises in India happen because of dog bites or rabies. Rabies is a deadly infectious disease that occurs through the bite of an animal. The saliva of an infected animal like stray dogs or any mammal inside the body can make a person suffer from distressing symptoms including fever, headache, muscle spasms, paralysis and mental confusion. World Rabies Day is celebrated on every 28th of September to increase awareness about the prevention of this fatal disease. First aid plays a vital role when you are bitten by a dog or any mammal. It can actually diminish the spread of the virus in the body while reducing the risk of bacterial infection if done effectively. Here is a list of some basic first aid tips that will aid in managing a dog bite. Step 1: If are bitten by a dog, try to stay calm and make a distance from the dog to decrease the chances of a bite again.

Step 2: Try to stop the bleeding by putting some pressure on the wound. Ensure that you keep the pressure sustained and do not press back too hard. It might take some minutes to do that but don’t panic. Step 3: Check out the skin and if it's not torn off then clean the wound with warm water and soap thoroughly yet gently to eradicate any sort of germs. Do wash for 15 minutes or so for the deep cleaning.

Step 4: Now, put on an antibacterial lotion or ointment to the wounded area and try to stay calm as much as possible. Step 5: Keep the infected area covered and keep a tab on the signs and symptoms of infections including redness, swelling, increased pain, fever, and pus.