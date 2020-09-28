World Rabies Day: EVERYTHING you need to know about the disease

World Rabies Day is observed every year on September 28 to raise awareness about the disease and bring people together to intensify prevention and control across the globe. The theme for this year is “End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate.” The day marks the death anniversary of the French chemist and microbiologist, Louis Pasteur, who developed the first rabies vaccine.

Though it is a vaccine-preventable disease, it is still common in India. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Rabies is very common in India, which accounts for nearly 20,000 deaths every year in the country. Lack of knowledge is one of the main reasons why rabies is still a prominent disease in the country, which is why it is important to know at least the basics to understand what exactly the disease entails.

World Rabies Day: Here is what you need to know about rabies.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a zoonotic disease, which means that it is transmitted from animals to humans, particularly from a bite. It is caused by a virus that affects the central nervous system, which causes inflammation in the brain. It is most commonly spread after a domestic dog, cat, rabbit or wild animal bites or scratches a human.

What are the symptoms?

After the bite, it takes around 4-12 weeks for the symptoms to show. But it may take longer to develop symptoms in some cases. Common symptoms of rabies include:

- fever

- muscle weakness

- tingling

- Burning at the bite site

Types of Rabies

Furious rabies: People who experience this type of rabies get hyperactive and may experience symptoms such as insomnia, hallucination, excess salivation, agitation, confusion, anxiety, fear of water, and problems in swallowing.

Paralytic rabies: This is a more severe type of rabies, wherein a person may get paralysed and slip into a coma, and die. Though it is rare, it is still important to consult a professional doctor if you see any symptoms in the body.

Diagnosis and treatment

The doctor may conduct a blood or tissue test that will help determine whether you have the disease.

The infection can be treated with vaccination which is generally given in a series of five shots over fourteen days. It is advisable to get rabies vaccination as soon as possible after an animal bite.

You can also prevent it by:

- Getting a rabies vaccination, especially if you have a pet, or living in developing countries or working closely with animals.

- Vaccinate your pets and keep them from roaming outside.

- Limit contact with wild animals as much as you can.

- Avoid coming in contact with bats near your surrounding.

