World Rose Day: 5 Things you should never say to a cancer patient

World Rose Day is observed on September 22 to spread cheer and happiness amongst people fighting cancer. This day is also important to spread awareness about this chronic disease. So, here are certain things that should not be said to a cancer patient.

World Rose Day is dedicated to give hope and encourage the people fighting Cancer. This day spreads cheer amongst them to make them feel happy and motivated. Cancer is not only damaging to our body, but it also affects our psychological well-being. That’s why it is important to make the patients cheerful and hence World Rose Day is observed annually on September 22.

This day is also observed for spreading awareness amongst people for Cancer. So, if you are also meeting a Cancer patient on this day, then make sure you say only positive things to that person. There are certain things that should not be said to a person fighting cancer.

World Rose Day 2020: Things you should not say to a Cancer patient

Are you vomiting all the time?

This should not be asked to your friend who is dealing with cancer and constant chemotherapy. So, don’t ask this to remind them about it. Rather engage them in discussions about some other topics. It can be anything like sports, cinema and others. They just need to focus on other things.

Is this bad cancer?

People dealing with this chronic disease are not in a position to talk about the condition of their cancer. And it may also make them scared about the entire situation. So, never ask this question. Family members and friends can talk about cancer but don’t ask how bad is it.

Have you tried an alternative treatment?

When a person is fighting cancer, their family does all the research. They take opinions from doctors and experts.

That wig looks natural

You may think that saying these things will motivate and make them happy, but it hurts them on the contrary. People fighting cancer are well aware of their situation. So, don’t say these things. They may get vulnerable.

This wouldn’t have happened if you followed this healthy lifestyle

Cancer patients already blame their lifestyle and food habits for this, but we really don’t know which causes cancer. Even people with a very healthy lifestyle can also suffer from this. So, saying this is like shaming the cancer patient. They will feel guilty. Hence, never say this to a cancer patient.

