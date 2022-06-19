World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: 5 Foods you should definitely consume for optimal nutrition

Sickle cell disease aka sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disorder of red blood cells in which the RBC’s in the body become fragile and take the shape of a sickle. The condition gives space to various distressing symptoms including episodes of pain, fatigue and frequent infections. Sickle cell disease is connected with decreased consumption of calcium, deficiency of vitamin D and poor appetite: all of which contribute to delayed growth, cell repair and development, especially in children. Sickle cell awareness day is observed on the 19th of June every year with the intent to upsurge the knowledge and understanding of this disease amongst citizens since this condition usually goes unnoticed. Proper nourishment is extremely required in this condition to ensure the child’s growth and development. Here are 5 foods you should definitely consume to maximise the doses of nutrition.

Fruits and vegetables for vitamins and minerals

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is a great way to boost the increase of vitamins, minerals, fibre and various heart-healthy nutrients. Encourage a well-balanced diet in your kid’s lifestyle and ensure 5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day for effective results. Vegetables especially dark leafy greens and orange-ish hue veggies such as spinach, carrots, broccoli, tomato, green beans, green beans, kiwi and plums should be consumed to ease out the symptoms and to decrease the risk of infections.

Add calcium-rich foods

Calcium-fortified and Vitamin D-rich foods should be consumed together to increase the absorption of calcium in the body. A hormone known as calcitriol is not present without enough Vitamin D which can further lead to insufficient absorption of calcium, thereby worsening the symptoms or condition. Soymilk, tofu, fatty fish, low-fat or fat-free milk and yoghurt should definitely be consumed in the diet.

Whole grains for the energy

Due to poor appetite, sickle cell patients usually suffer from low energy that can hamper the everyday chores and can even hamper the condition and health further. Whole grains are filled with fibre, folate, B vitamins, magnesium and selenium and other quintessential nutrients that provide slow and steady energy to the body, aid in formulating new blood cells and boost your immune system. Whole grains especially brown rice, tofu, legumes, oatmeal and cereals are a must-have in the diet.

Incorporate good dosages of omega-3 fatty acids

Consumption of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids enhances the flexibility of red blood cell membranes that can ease out the distressing signs of sickle cell crisis. Omegas 3s are proved to provide significant therapeutic benefits while decreasing anaemia. Nuts and seeds especially walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds should be added to the diet to reap the maximum benefits.

Plenty of fluids

Ensuring proper hydration will keep your mind active, and prevent vaso-occlusive crises, pain, strokes and infections that come with the condition of sickle cell. Water helps in flushing out the toxins from the body, carries oxygen and nutrients to the cells and aids in proper digestion. In addition to water, you can also opt for low sodium and sugar drinks like homemade buttermilk, coconut water, soups and unstrained juices.

