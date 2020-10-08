World Sight Day 2020: 5 Ways to maintain healthy eyesight

This day is marked by World Sight Day to raise awareness about blindness and vision impairment. We are here to shed some light on the importance of this day and to give you 5 easy ways to maintain healthy eyesight and not deteriorate your eyes. Let’s check out some fo the ways that you can use to improve your vision and not lost sight.

October 8th is marked by World Sight Day to raise awareness about vision impairment. On this day, we are here to talk about few ways that can help you maintain healthy eyesight and not interrupt your vision.

Sitting in front of your laptop screen all day and straining your eyes can directly affect the vision of your eyes, make your eyes teary and red. More than a billion people cannot see well, because they don’t have access to glasses. Blurred eye vision, teary eyes, dryness and headache are all signs of weak eyesight and if these symptoms occur, consult to a doctor or simply follow these steps to improve your eyesight.

1. Limit your screen time

This goes without saying - reducing your screen time, especially under current circumstances when you’re spending all your time indoors is important. Staring at your laptop screen for work or your mobile phones and TV while binge-watching your favourite show, you lose track of time and don’t realise until later how much time has been spent looking at a screen all day. The best way to reduce screen time is to keep a time tracker or a limit on the phone while using apps.

2. Get Vitamin A and Vitamin C rich fruits

Having a balanced diet and choosing the right nutrients is very important for your eyesight. Get foods that are rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C. You could also eat salmon that contain essential omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Use a sleeping mask to rest your eyes

After straining your eyes all day in front of the screen, it’s best to rest your eyes and use a gel eye mask to soothe your eyes. You can use an ice pack or cucumber to help get rid of watery and red eyes.

4. Wear sunglasses while outdoors

Protect your eyes from the harmful UV rays and choose to wear sunglasses while stepping out in the sun. You can wear UVA and UVB protected sunglasses.

5. Get a good night’s sleep

Last but not the least, one of the important steps in maintaining good eyesight is to log off early and get a good night’s sleep. Resting your eyes is as important as resting your body. Your eyes need to restore the strength and you’ll wake up feeling fresh and relaxed.

Credits :Pexels

