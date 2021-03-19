World Sleep Day 2021: 5 Tips to promote better sleep at night

World Sleep Day 2021 is observed on March 19. Due to the lack of proper sleep, people are facing major health issues. So, here are some proven tips to improve your sleep quality and night.

World Sleep Day is celebrated on March 19 on Friday before the northern hemisphere vernal equinox. It’s an annual event organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society. This day is observed to raise awareness among people for having sound sleep and its importance. Sleeping problems have currently been a major problem all around the world and people are suffering from it intensely. As a result, their overall health and performance level are getting affected. They are facing sleep disorders as well. So, on this World Sleep Day, we should focus on sleep properly at night. And these healthy tips will help you do that.

Light exposure during the day

Increase your exposure to natural light during the day. It will keep your circadian rhythm healthy and increase your energy in the daytime and improves sleep quality at night. Circadian rhythm has control of our brain, body and hormones. It directs the body accordingly when it’s time to sleep or stay awake. So, if this rhythm is healthy your sleep pattern will be in check always.

Reduce blue light exposure

Reduce your exposure to blue light from laptop, phones and other electronic devices. This light affects your circadian rhythm which then makes you understand that it’s time to stay awake. As a result, your sleep pattern will be damaged. So, stop using electronic devices before 1 hour of your sleeping.

Say no to caffeine at night

Caffeine enhances your concentration and helps you stay awake and focused for a long time. So, it’s better to not have a strong caffeine drink after 4 PM to have a sound sleep. It can make you stay awake for 6-8 hours.

Reduce daytime nap

If you want to sleep in the daytime, then make it a short nap for maximum of 30 minutes. Sleeping for long hours during the daytime will make your internal clock confused. As a result, you will find it hard to fall asleep at night.

Take melatonin supplement

Melatonin supplements are a popular sleep aid that tells your body when it’s time to relax and sleep. So, you can take this supplement but do consult your doctor before consuming them.

