World Smile Day: Want a beautiful smile? Take cues from Dr Gunita Singh on how to get those pearly whites

Here are some tips from Dr Gunita Singh, Director, Dentem to help you to flaunt those pearly whites.

Your smile is the first thing people notice when they first meet you. You can have the world at your feet with one beautiful smile. This cannot be achieved overnight. You have to work on it. You have to invest time and energy in it. So, start early, start today. Invest in your smile as you are going to wear it every day.

Here’s how you can have a beautiful smile. These are the tips to maintain it.

It is you who will decide the smile, health and beauty and talk of both aspects today and share some easy tips to take care of the same.

For a healthy smile:

1. Don’t forget to brush twice a day: Brushing your teeth in the morning and night is a must. Due to busy schedules, people usually forget to brush in the night or take it for granted, but this is the biggest mistake that they do. For maintaining oral hygiene, brushing twice is the key for healthy teeth.

2. Rinse your mouth after every meal: It will help to clear all unwanted particles stuck in your mouth. You can use any mouth wash with chlorhexidine available in the market or homemade warm saline.

3. Gum massages: Healthy gums are equal to healthy teeth. Massaging in a circular motion for 5 minutes in morning and evening with the oil of your choice (olive oil, vitamin E oil and almond oil) can do wonders for your gums.

4. Tongue cleaning should be priority: Once a day, tongue cleaning with glycerin and cotton pad can prove to be magical not only for a clean tongue but also for bacteria-free oral cavity.

5. Visit your dentist twice in a year for full mouth cleaning and polishing. And routine check-ups to check for any infections in the mouth.

Procedures to enhance beauty:

1. Scaling and Polishing: This procedure is a perfect combination of cosmetics and health if done once a year. It will help to keep your teeth healthy and stains at bay.

2. Zoom Whitening: A non-invasive, non-touch method which is a highly advanced whitening system that helps you get white sparkling teeth, 2-3 shades lighter in less than thirty minutes.

3. Laser Smile Correction: Do you not like a good smile? It is a non-surgical procedure which is used to increase the length of your teeth and give you a new smile and reduce the length of your gums.

4. Do you wish to add a sparkle to your smile? If so, then there are procedures that allow you to add a diamond to your teeth. It is nothing but a resin that is totally bio-compatible and safe. Also Read: World Vegetarian Day: 5 myths about being vegetarian debunked

