World Stroke Day 2021 EXCLUSIVE: Expert busts 6 myths about stroke

From hand sanitisers being a COVID medicine, to breast cancers being a disease of the elderly, there are several myths that are surrounding us like gray clouds. With the raging pandemic teaching us the importance of health, healthcare infrastructure, and the tendency to not believe anything but what the doctors say, it is still nearly impossible to sweep away all the myths and taboos related to several diseases.

These myths not only make one succumb to the disease, in the worst case scenario, but also leads to misdiagnosis by oneself.

On the occasion of World Stroke Day, Dr Anil Venkitachalam, Consultant Neurologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, busts a few myths related to stroke, and tells you that timely management of stroke is essential to tackle it.

Myth 1: Only elderly patients are likely to get strokes

Fact: This is not true at all. In fact, many young adults of age group 30—40 have been diagnosed with stroke. “There are various risk factors for stroke, including modifiable and non-modifiable. Remember to watch out for risk factors like Diabetes, hypertension, family history, fluctuating lipid profiles and smoking can be managed with a healthy lifestyle,” says Venkitachalam.

Myth 2: It is difficult to identify the symptoms of stroke

Fact: This misconception needs to be cleared. In fact, there is a terminology known as B.E.F.A.S.T to promptly identify the symptoms. B-Trouble with balance, E- Eyes, F-Facial expressions A-Arm weakness S- Slurring speech T- Timely management. “One should immediately rush to a nearby hospital if he or she notices the symptoms,” advises Venkitachalam.

Myth 3: A stroke and seizure means the same thing

Fact: A stroke is a condition that occurs owing to the lack of blood supply in the brain or bleeding in the brain. “A seizure is seen due to physical or behavioural changes or because of abnormal and excessive electrical discharges in the brain. Seizures can be the consequence of stroke. Do not confuse a stroke with a seizure. If there is any doubt then just get it cleared from the doctor,” opines Venkitachalam.

Myth 4: It is impossible to treat a stroke

Fact: Ischemic stroke (which reduces the blood supply to the brain due to clots) is a common occurrence. Thus, an acute ischemic stroke can be treated via thrombolytic agents which break the clot. If the person reaches the hospital after 5 hours of the onset of the symptoms, then the patient may not survive. Time is key for the management of stroke patients.

Myth 5: Stroke is related to one’s heart

Fact: Stroke impacts the blood vessels of the brain and causes temporary or permanent brain damage. A stroke is seen when the blood flow to the brain is interrupted, due to a clot that blocks the artery of the brain or an artery ruptures and bleeds into the brain. “Do not confuse it with a heart problem,” says Venkitachalam.

Myth 6: Only men suffer from strokes

Fact: Strokes are often seen in men when compared to women. But that doesn’t mean women will not get strokes. So, be alert and report the symptoms of stroke as early as possible, and seek prompt medical attention.

