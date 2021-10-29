World Stroke Day 2021 EXCLUSIVE: Here's all you need to know about stroke

By now most of us must have heard about stroke, and how it causes increased mortality and morbidity. But there are still many who don’t know why or how it happens, and what it means.

Stroke, in simple words, would be something that leads to a sudden disability in one or more day to day functions of an individual which is commonly referred to as a paralytic attack.

Dr. Ashish Gosar, Consultant Neurologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai, tells you that it occurs due to sudden blockage of a blood vessel (up to 85 percent of all strokes) or rupture of a blood vessel (15 percent) which leads to sudden dysfunction and damage to neurons in brain.

In a stroke, it is imperative to look out for the warning signs, so that a patient could be given timely and correct treatment. “Remember the abbreviation, BEFAST to identify stroke. Balance (loss of balance), Eyes (vision loss), Face (loss of facial symmetry), Arm (weakness of hand), Speech (slurred speech), Time (sudden in onset so act fast),” explains Gosar.

Depending on the duration and type of stroke, Gosar says, the treatment is decided. “In stroke due to brain haemorrhage the main treatment is to control the blood pressure. In stroke due to blockage of a vessel, blood thinners along with managing the risk factor form the mainstay of treatment,” he explains.

A thing to note in a stroke is the importance of golden hours. “A golden hour is the period in which if the patient reaches the hospital in time the stroke which is caused due to blockage of a blood vessel may be opened up either by medicine (known as TPA - Tissue plasminogen activator) up to 4.5 hours or in certain cases up to 24 hours using a mechanical device through a process known as mechanical thrombectomy. This leads to significant benefits in morbidity and mortality,” explains Gosar.

As the adage suggests, Prevention is better than cure, the same holds true for a stroke, too. “Stroke may be prevented by taking care of the risk factors such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, avoiding smoking, consuming alcohol and other substances. Daily exercise, adequate sleep and an overall healthy lifestyle is important,” advises Gosar.

He lists certain foods that can help. “Avoiding junk, carbonated drinks, and a high cholesterol diet is helpful. Fruits, vegetables, increased garlic intake, eating as per to keep cholesterol and Diabetes in check and hydrating adequately are all helpful ways to prevent a stroke,” opines Gosar.

