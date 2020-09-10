World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Warning signs of suicidal behaviour that are easy to miss

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed to raise awareness about the issue of suicide and mental health. Dr Jalpa P. Bhuta, Consultant Psychiatrist, Global, Hinduja in Khar and Surya Hospitals, & a Patron of SeekMed tells us some of the common warning signs of suicidal behaviour that you might not notice.

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 to raise awareness about the subject of suicide and what needs to be done to prevent suicide cases. Raising awareness and preserving mental health is the need of the hour. In the wake of the pandemic, this has become an even bigger problem as the fear of losing a job, failing economy, crumbling health sector, and the long hours of work put people under immense pressure. It can be worse for people already suffering from a mental health issue such as depression.

Suicidal thoughts could be a result of several mental health issues, which is why we need to be aware of the warning signs to understand suicidal behaviour. We talked to DR Jalpa P. Bhuta, Consultant Psychiatrist, Global, Hinduja Khar and Surya Hospitals, & a Patron of SeekMed, about the warning signs of being suicidal.

Here’s what the expert has to say about suicide warning signs that lead to hazardous consequences.

She explained, “It may be easy to miss warning signs of suicide in case a person masks their feelings and emotions or keeps a smiling face to avoid being “judged” or appear “weak” to others. This kind of masked depression is common in our society.”

According to Dr. Jalpa P. Bhuta, these are the warning signs you might miss.

1. Mood swings – irritability over trivial issues.

2. Disturbed sleeping patterns – they either sleep a lot or don’t get much sleep.

3. Acting emotionally distant, feeling detached, losing interest in relationships and daily life.

4. Giving away their priced possessions as a going-away present.

5. Increased consumption of alcohol or substance use.

6. Talking about the pointlessness of life or living.

It can be overwhelming to keep in mind these things while you’re going through a tough time yourself, but it is crucial that you keep in mind the warning signs to help yourself and others in need.

“When you see these or other sudden changes, seek help. It can be a cry for help, or something more serious. Always be compassionate and caring. We don’t know what battles others are going through,” said Dr. Bhuta.

ALSO READ: World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: What are the steps to take for preventing someone from suicide?

Share your comment ×