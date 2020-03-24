World TB Day 2020: Here are the types, symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on 24 March of every year to create awareness about the illness. Here’s everything you need to know about the deadly disease.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects over 4000 people every day, according to the World Health Organization. March 24 is observed as World TB day to spread awareness about the disease and its dire consequences on a person's health. The site has also reported that 1.5 million died of tuberculosis in 2018 and it is one of the "top 10 causes of death". But what is tuberculosis? How does it affect so many people every day?

Tuberculosis or TB is a contagious disease that primarily attacks the lungs, and can spread to other parts of the body. The disease can spread from person to person through airborne particles. The TB germs can spread through an infected person's cough, sneeze or spit. It is caused by bacteria that affects the lungs. But the disease is curable and preventable if right measures are practised as people infected with TB have a 5-15 percent lifetime risk of falling ill with TB.

Here is all you need to know about the deadly disease.

Types of Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is categorised into two categories:

Latent TB - In this condition, a person shows little or no symptoms. It does not spread from one person to another but the infection remains in the body of the infected person. This can progress into a more serious disease if proper treatment is not given to the infected person.

Active TB - This is a more critical stage of tuberculosis, wherein a person infected with the bacteria might show symptoms in the first few weeks of the contraction or after a few years. This type of TB is contagious.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

Some symptoms of tuberculosis can be easily mistaken for another disease but with proper inspection, it can be recognised. Symptoms of tuberculosis may include:

Persistent cough. Loss of appetite. Blood in cough. Fever. Night sweat. Sudden weight loss. Tiredness.

Different symptoms may mean different things. When TB affects other parts of the body, the symptoms may vary. For example, coughing up blood is a symptom of TB of the lungs, and when the bacteria invade the bones, it could lead to pain in the bones.

Treatment of Tuberculosis

The treatment of the disease depends on various factors, including:

The affected organ. Immunity of the patient. Type of tuberculosis. Drug resistance. Patient's age. Family history. Overall health.

Depending on the underlying condition, the doctor may give you a combination of different medicines after performing tests to determine the cause. An infected person must follow the treatment and not stop until asked to.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More