World Tuberculosis Day 2020: Here's how patients undergoing treatment can deal with mental health issues

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the longest existing diseases in developing countries like India. TB is a communicable disease which can be transmitted through a cough. Some people think that TB can only happen to people with lower socio-economic background, however, that's completely untrue, TB can happen to anyone. People suffering from an infection from HIV, diabetes mellitus, low body weight, leukaemia, and autoimmune or vasculitic diseases which affect the immune system are more prone to the risk.

While TB can be treated with prescribed medications, the medicines help you heal physically and internally, however, what we don't realise is that TB patients can also suffer from mental health issues during the long term treatment.

World Tuberculosis Day: Read below to find out how undergoing TB treatment can impact our mental health to a great extent.

When it comes to treating TB, yes some medications help you with it, but a person also needs to self-isolate itself, since being a contagious disease, TB can happen to anyone who is in the contact of the infected person. And this feeling of isolation and self-blame can hamper the mental health of the person. It then brings along anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. Some patients also engage with thoughts of lost opportunities, such as jobs, daily wages and academics. Thinking about the time and the opportunity that they have lost on puts them in a dark space.

TB can be cured with medicines, but people also need to take care of their mental health while taking prescribed drugs. The most essential thing that any patient needs is the support of friends and family. Hence it's the responsibility of the family to extend their presence and support since it is an instrumental part of the recovery process.

People can take months to recover from TB, and hence to keep negative thoughts at bay, watching a film, listening to music or learning a new skill is a good option. It not only distracts the patients but also releases stress.

Use the internet, chat with your friends, share your stories, watch some videos and read things online, this will help you to feel more connected to the world.

Eat good food, since TB makes you weak, you can indulge in your favourite cuisine and it also acts as a mood uplifter. The most important thing is to love and accept oneself. Diseases like TB make patients weak to self-doubt, self-hatred, and self-stigmatisation. Patients start blaming themselves for their condition and over analyse all their actions. But if once they start accepting themselves and their situation, it makes the healing process easier.

