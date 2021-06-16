World Yoga Day 2021: 3 Best yoga poses to improve hormonal imbalances and promote optimal health

World Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. So, on this day, practice these 3 yoga asanas every day to keep hormone imbalances in check, reduce stress and promote overall health.

Hormonal imbalances can be manifested through several health issues. These hormones are important for different body functions like energy levels, metabolism, sexual function, mood, growth, etc. But when these hormones get imbalanced, these functions may go into wrong directions showing numerous symptoms. At that moment, it’s always advisable to consult your doctor. But along with that, you can also practice these yoga asanas to improve your hormonal imbalances. So, on this World Yoga Day, take a pledge to perform these yoga asanas regularly for optimal health and keep your hormones in balance.

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

Regular practice of this yoga asana can:

Strengthen the spine.

Stretch chest, lungs, shoulders, abdomen.

Relieve stress and fatigue.

Improve asthma.

Stimulate abdominal organs.

Good for hormonal imbalances.

Follow the video below to know how to perform this yoga pose

Setu bandhasana or bridge pose

The health benefits of bridge pose are as follows:

Stretches chest, spine, neck.

Calms stress and improve the symptoms of mild depression.

Improves digestion.

Eases the symptoms of menopause.

Relieves menstrual discomfort.

Here’s how to perform this yoga pose.

Malasana or garland pose

Garland pose helps to:

Stretch the thighs, groin, hips, ankles, and torso area.

Tones abdominal muscles.

Increases blood circulation in the pelvis thus improving sexual energy.

Enhances focus and concentration.

Check the video below to perform the yoga asana.

How these yoga poses are good to improve hormonal imbalances?

1-These yoga asanas provide optimal health and maintain all functions of our body as a result, the distribution of all important hormones in our body is maintained.

2-Yoga provides a special attention to our breathing technique which is highly beneficial for the endocrine system hormones.

3-As it is already mentioned against each point, that yoga relieves stress and fatigue. And these two are the key factors for hormonal imbalances. So, when the above-mentioned yoga poses are practiced regularly in the right way, it can benefit you with healthy hormonal balances calming stress and exhaustion.

