World Yoga Day 2021: 8 Best yoga poses to enhance hormonal imbalances suggested by expert

World Yoga Day is celebrated to shed light on the importance of its health benefits. Hormonal imbalance is one of the biggest health issues currently and stress is one of the major factors of it. Since yoga helps relieve stress and calm our mind, so, Dr. Kritika Bolia, Consultant Physiotherapist, recommends practicing these 8 yoga asanas to balance out your hormones.

It has been known in India and around the world, that yoga is a great exercise for many and is a cure for various kinds of diseases. Yoga has helped people improve their flexibility, boost female and male fertility, reduce thyroid, enhance the endurance of the body, reduce stress and anxiety, enhance eyesight, etc. Yoga has so many various poses that are a very holistic form of exercise and is extremely advantageous not only for kids but even for adults and the elderly alike. By practicing yoga daily one can even improve the hormonal imbalances in their body. We know that when one’s stress and anxiety levels shoot up or even change a bit there are changes in the hormonal balance of the body and how yoga helps in balancing stress, in turn, helps to balance the hormones in the body. When one practices yoga, the endocrine system is invigorated, and many kinds of hormones are released by way of breathing exercises and other poses. So, Dr Kritika Bolia, Consultant Physiotherapist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, talks about the benefits of some yoga asanas that are best to enhance hormonal imbalances.

Bhujang Aasana (Cobra pose)

When one is in this pose it improves circulation in the pelvic region. It is great for the reproductive organs and increases blood circulation. It also stretches the spine and the back muscles and helps one to avoid any kind of injury or sprain in the back.

Baal Aasana (child’s pose)

This pose, in general, is a very relaxing pose, but it had great benefit to improve hormonal imbalances. It mainly influences the nervous system and in turn reduces stress levels in the body- which also helps one to balance out hormones in the body. This pose or exercise helps in the circulation of blood and oxygen in the whole body and improves conditions like PCOS/PCOD, or irregular cycles.

Nauka Aasana (Boat pose)

When you look at this pose, you see that it mainly focuses on the core strength and the legs. When one is practicing this pose it mainly increases the endurance of the core muscles, legs, neck, and even the spine muscles. There is increased circulation in the pelvic region. This pose enhances the reproductive system and helps one reduce stress and anxiety level. It also helps one with their thyroid, which is a condition that contributes to irregular periods, PCOS, or other hormone-related issues.

Mal Asana

This is basically done in a squatting position. It stretches the lower region with full coverage of the thighs, groin, pelvic muscles, and torso. This asana improves balance, indigestion (which might be the reason for their hormonal imbalances) and increases libido or sex drive.

Cat and cow pose

This is a very relaxing exercise that helps one to stretch their spine and neck muscles. It also helps one to regulates stress levels and breathing at very distinct intervals helps hormonal imbalances in the body to come back to normal.

Baddha Kon Aasana (Butterly pose)

In this pose, the muscles of the genitals, hip area, and inner thighs are stretched and strengthened. It increases the circulation of blood and oxygen in the pelvic region and helps in improving the hormonal imbalances, and in turn improving fertility.

Dhanurasana

This is also called the bow pose. This asana increases blood flow to the reproductive organs and increases libido. It is known that this helps one to enhance their fertility and regularises the menstruation cycle.

Setubandh Sarvangasana

This is also called bridge pose. It has several benefits- it stretches chest, neck, spine, and hips; strengthens back, buttocks, spine, and hips; improves circulation of blood and alleviates stress and mild depression; calms the brain and central nervous system; stimulates the lungs, thyroid glands, and abdominal organs; improves digestion and helps relieves the symptoms of menopause. Apart from that, it also reduces backaches, headaches, relieves symptoms of asthma, high blood pressure and it is very therapeutic for hypertension, osteoporosis, and sinusitis.

