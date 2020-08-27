Worried about your kid’s diet? THESE are the easy ways to get your children to eat healthier

Preparing a healthy and tasty meal for your kids is a tough job for parents. They don’t like veggies and they can be very picky sometimes. So, you can follow these easy ways to have them eating better.

Kids don’t like veggies that much and some are quite picky. So, with all these factors, parents get confused about what will be better for their little ones. But they have to find a way to feed their kids better because they need all kinds of vitamins and minerals to stay fit and healthy.

So, all the nutrients can be provided with healthy foods and veggies are one of the best options for it. So, parents need to use certain tricks to get their kids to eat healthier. So, here are some ideas.

How to get your kids to eat better?

1. First, parents need to understand that they have to make a schedule for their kids to keep their meals and snacks routines balanced. Kids need to eat every three to four hours with three meals and two snacks and lots of fluids. So, keep all of these in a track.

2. If you can’t make a plan for the entire week, then make it for the next two or three days.

3. You may think that dinners should be fancy to provide your kids with a healthy diet. But you just need to make sure that your kid’s dinner has a balance in rice, whole-grain bread, veggies and a protein source like lean meats and beans.

4. Prepare one meal for everyone in the house. In this way, your kids will have a shorter option and eat from the existing menu only without any tantrums. Don’t prepare too many things.

5. Don’t comment on anything while your kids are eating. You have done everything based on the plan. Now, leave it to your child to eat. If you constantly push for this, then your kids will resist.

6. Introduce new foods slowly to your kids. Because they are highly phobic to new foods so they can easily abandon their existing food habits. So, only bring something new when your kids need extra nutrients. You can ask your paediatrician as well.

7. We know it very well that kids don’t like veggies at all. So, try different types of dip while presenting vegetables to them like salsa, hummus, yoghurt-based dressing etc. They will enjoy it.

8. Make sure you include high-fibre cereals in your kid’s breakfast. Parents often avoid this point and make breakfast for their little ones without any fibre. Now, it’s time to change this habit.

9. Even if your kids don’t have lactose-intolerant, still you can give them soy milk. It’s a great source of phytochemicals. If they don’t like to have it directly, hide it in another recipe so that they don’t understand.

10.As we have already said that kids don’t like veggies that much. So, next time, you can simply sprinkle some sugar on the cooked vegetables to surprise your kids. They will like the taste.

11. Often kids take interest in eating those things which they have created or helped to create. So, you can include your children in cooking. Take them with you to the store for choosing products and foods. And if you have big kids, then ask them to chop veggies and mix them into salads.

12. Try to allow only fewer junk foods in your house. Because that’s how you can have your kids eat more veggies, fruits, dairy products etc.

13. But you have to allow them to have junk food sometimes especially when you guys are on vacation.

14. Make food fun and creative. The more the foods will be appealing to look at, the more your kids will enjoy to have them. You can include your kids also to garnish their foods.

