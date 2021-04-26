Wrinkles: Causes, home remedies and clinical treatments of this sign of ageing

Wrinkles is one of the most common and major skin problems that is mostly seen un older women. So, Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan from RM Aesthetics gives a complete guide to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Ageing is inevitable but wrinkles are not. Those small creases along our foreheads or at the corners of our eyes or between nose and lips are a natural part and they can surface as early as in our 20s. So, Dr Ameesha Mahajan of RM Aesthetics provides us a complete guide to treating wrinkles.

What are Wrinkles?

Wrinkles are the lines, creases and folds that form in the skin. As you get older, the skin becomes less elastic and more prone to wrinkles. Sagging becomes more and more noticeable especially around the mouth and you can also notice hollowness around the eyes. Wrinkles are grouped into two different categories- dynamic and static. Dynamic Wrinkles are the lines that appear with facial movements like smiling or frowning. If they are left untreated over time, these dynamic wrinkles become static wrinkles which are lines that appear even without movement. They are like permanent creases on the skin and are difficult to treat.

What causes wrinkles?

A number of birthdays behind you, prolonged sun exposure and years of smoking or even passive smoking are some of the most common reasons for wrinkles.

How to get rid of wrinkles?

Here are some ways to get it treated at your home:

Sunscreen- UV rays are one of the biggest causes of premature wrinkles. So, the importance of using sunscreen can never be stressed enough. It is the ultimate secret to maintaining youthful skin. It should be used daily at least 2-3 times a day. Retinoids- Retinoids are the gold standard for wrinkle reduction. They are vitamin A derivatives that stimulate cell turnover and boost collagen production, thereby reducing the appearance of wrinkles. They should only be used at night and in combination with sunscreen in the morning. Antioxidants- sing antioxidant serums like a vitamin C serum is a great idea to slow down ageing. It can be used at night or in the morning before sunscreen. Adding foods rich in anti-oxidants is another great way to fight the free radical damage to the body and skin. Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)- Glycolic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, increase cell turnover, and kickstart the production of collagen, which reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines over time. Clinical Treatments for Wrinkles Below mentioned treatments are done in skin clinics by dermatologists that can slow down the ageing process reducing the appearance of wrinkles: Botox- It is one of the most popular treatments for wrinkle reduction. And it doesn't make you look unnatural. It is injected into specific muscles underneath the skin. Then it relaxes and stops the skin from folding into those lines and wrinkles thus getting rid of wrinkles. The results start showing within a few days and can easily last for 4-6months. Hyaluronic Acid Fillers- A filler is a soft gel made of hyaluronic acid that can be injected into the skin or into the deeper tissues. Depending on where they are injected and what kind of filler is used, they can plump the skin or provide structural support to sagging tissues to restore youthfulness. The results can easily last for a year or more. Lasers- Lasers help in stimulating collagen and lead to a reduction in lines, improvement in the appearance of pores, dark spots, texture, and overall skin tone. The skin can be slightly red after the procedure but not so much that you couldn't go straight back to work. Micro-needling- Micro-needling uses tiny needles to directly stimulate collagen production in the skin. It can be done with the help of a micro-needling pen or a derma roller. Usually, a concoction of botox, fillers, and anti-oxidant serums is used to make the skin more hydrated and plumper. Skin Boosters- Skin boosters are hyaluronic acid gels that are deposited into the skin to make the skin more elastic. It also reduces the open pores. Thread Lift- Thread lifts create a more dramatic lift than entirely noninvasive options, without actually undergoing a full surgical facelift. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)- If you're looking for more of a tightening effect without needles or lasers, then HIFU might be for you. HIFU is a non-invasive skin-tightening procedure that uses focused ultrasound energy to lift skin by gently heating the tissue and stimulating the body's collagen-building process. Facelift- The surgical facelift is to fix laxity in the lower face and neck. When the skin sags and its underlying fat and muscle are led to damage, it results in droopy cheeks and a diminished jawline. A facelift can correct these signs of aging, and subtly reduce the appearance of nasolabial folds.

