Yellow Foods: THIS is why you should add yellow fruits and vegetables in your daily diet

Just like greens, yellow fruits and vegetables work great for the body. Read below to find out why including yellow fruit and veggies to your daily diet is a great idea.

We are what we eat. Some food items work miraculously well for the body, while others hamper our health. But then, there are some food items that play a key role in maintaining the health of our body. When it comes to coloured food, we are often told to eat our greens. From our parents to doctors, everyone constantly reminds us that greens are rich in fibre and important for health. But now, what if we tell you that like greens, yellow food items are also important for our body? Yes, including yellow fruits and vegetables in your diet has several health benefits from healthy, radiant and glowing skin to better immunity.

Read below to find out some health benefits of consuming yellow food items and why you should add them in your daily diet.

Contains carotenoids:

Yellow food items have carotenoids and bioflavonoids that help to keep several ailments at bay. They work as antioxidants and reduce inflammation in the body that's associated with multiple diseases.

Rich source of bioflavonoid:

Yellow food items have a phytochemical called bioflavonoid, which is also known as Vitamin P. It aids the breakdown of vitamin C in the body, and provides the essential vitamin C that the skin needs to replenish itself.

Good source of vitamin C:

Vitamin C cannot be produced by our body, and hence we need to eat foods that are rich in vitamin C. Yellow fruits and veggies like bell peppers, lemon and mango are rich in Vitamin C, which boosts the immunity, and makes our skin glow. Vitamin C also improves joint health, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Good source of Retinol:

Apart from being rich in antioxidants and various other nutrients, yellow food is a rich source of retinol- a type of Vitamin A1 that acts upon acne and wrinkles to reverse the damage.

Yellow foods to include in the diet:

You should try and include at least one portion of yellow food in your daily diet. There are a variety of options to choose from - bananas, pineapples, yellow bell peppers, lemon, mango and dandelion.

