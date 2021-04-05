Yoga Before Bed: 4 Effective asanas to perform at night for sound sleep

Sleep issues is one of the most common problems amongst us. But performing these 4 yoga asanas before hitting the bed will help you to have a deep sleep. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about such yoga poses for a healthy sleep routine.

Sleep is a precious commodity as the body rests, rejuvenates and regenerates itself during your nighttime sleep cycles. The quality of your sleep will determine your health, as well as your mood and mental health. Sleep plays a very important role in taking care of our internal organs and even brain functions. The way we sleep results in better immunity, energy, stamina and even our outlook. The quality of your sleep also plays a factor in your appetite and other lifestyle habits. Oftentimes, due to our hectic work schedules, many of us suffer from erratic sleep cycles, disturbed sleep and even insomnia.

So, Grand Master Akshar shows the following postures for better sleep at night. So, practice these yoga asanas daily before going to bed.

Sukhasana or Happy Pose

1.Sit in a cross-legged position.

2.Place your palms on the knees facing upwards in Prapthi Mudra.

3.Sit with your back straight.

Vajrasana

This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.

1.Gently drop your knees down.

2.Keep your heels close to each other.

3.Instead of placing the toes atop of the other, right and left must be next to each other.

4.Place your palms on your knees facing upward.

5.Straighten your back and look forward.

Advasana or Reverse Corpse Pose

1.Lie down on your stomach.

2.Stretch out your arms.

3.Keep your palms facing down shoulder-width apart.

4.Forehead remains on the ground.

Meditation or Sthiti Dhyan

1.Find a calm environment.

2.Sit in any comfortable posture such as Sukhasana. 3.Look straight for 5 seconds, behind for five seconds and towards the Right and Left sides for five seconds each. 4.Now close your eyes and recollect as many details that you observed as possible. Another important tip to enjoy your sleep is to eat an early supper. Eating late affects your sleep because the body that needs to shut down and rest continues its digestive functions. This will deprive the body of the rest that it requires in order to reset and refresh itself for the following day. Eat a light meal and try to finish your dinner by 8 pm latest. You should also turn off all your electronic devices such as your phones, laptops, and computers at least 2 hours before you go to sleep. Social media, checking your work emails or internet browsing can keep the brain in a highly stimulated state. This does not allow it to wind down and relax for the night. Also Read: Oversleeping: Causes, complications and diagnosis of long sleeping & how to cope with it

