Yoga for Brain’s Health: Here’s why yoga is essential for our brain

Daily activities of life give us fatigue and stress, which obstruct the normal functioning of the brain. Read on to know how yoga can keep your brain healthy.

Yoga is a great way to stay fit and healthy. It helps to strengthen the muscles, normalise blood circulation, keep the digestion process smooth, etc. But yoga is also beneficial for our brain. Daily activities and busy schedule of life give us anxiety, stress and fatigue, which makes the brain unable to function well. Yoga helps to combat these things to allow us to concentrate on things. A nourished brain is a reason behind good sleep and a happy mind.

Tadasana

Tadasana or mountain pose is a plain standing pose, which helps our mind to focus on breathing. It can also be helpful for headaches and insomnia. This pose also helps us to sleep better so that our brain can function well. Stand with your feet together, arms by the sides and fingers pointing down to the ground. Then breathe in and out gently.

Sarvangasana

Also known as shoulder stand, this yogasana helps to nourish the brain by improving blood circulation to the hypothalamus and pineal glands in our brain. As a result, brain function and cognitive function are boosted. This pose should be attempted under the guidance of a yoga trainer.

Paschimottanasana

This yogasana is also known as 'seated forward bend'. This helps revive our nervous system, boost blood supply and calm our mind.

Padmasana

The Lotus Pose calms our mind and keeps away fatigue and muscular tension from the body. When we relax, our brain is also able to rejuvenate itself and be more alert for new challenges.

Halasana

Halasana aka the plow pose improves blood circulation and vitality. It can also soothe the nerves.

Setubandhasana

This yoga, known as bridge pose, is a restorative pose that calms our mind and also revitalises us. It boosts blood supply to the brain and revitalises the nervous system. Regular practice of this yoga asana can also be helpful for migraine headache.

Padangusthasana

This big toe pose calms the brain and helps to relieve all anxiety and stress. So, this would be useful to get rid of the stress we gather from the daily activities of life.

Credits :Healthline

