This Yoga Day include THESE 10 asanas in your workout routine if you’re planning to conceive

With the second wave of Coronavirus, the lockdown period extended and everyone had to stay home longer than they planned to. During the lockdown, many people also started thinking about a family and started planning for the same. Many women actively started working towards their reproductive health. They became more aware of it. It has also come to attention that various poses or asanas in yoga may help one to boost their fertility and might help relieve one’s stress in this lockdown. Here are a few poses or asanas that might help to enhance their fertility, shared by Dr Aarthi Priyadharshini, Consultant Physiotherapist & Lactation Expert, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai.

Surya Namaskar (Sun salutation)

Surya namaskar is an asana that has twelve steps to it. This is a very efficient asana to keep your blood sugar levels in check and to help maintain your cardiovascular health. This is like an all-in-one asana that helps one to reduce stress levels, keeps the brain healthy, tones the body, and kindles the nervous system. It is said that this asana helps in making childbirth easier for the mother.

Bhramari Pranayam (Humming bee breathe)

This type of breathing helps one in relaxing and getting in touch with one’s inner self. It is said to help stress and anxiety. High levels of stress are a big reason why many women face infertility issues and this yoga pose eases stress.

Paschimottan Aasana (Seated forward bend)

This pose mainly helps in strengthening the muscles in your lower body and stretches the lower back and hip muscles. It also helps in stimulating the reproductive organs like the uterus and ovaries and helps in stress management.

Janu Shirsh Aasana (Head-to-knee pose)

This pose helps in stretching the calf muscles and hamstrings. It not only helps during pregnancy but also helps in resting the abdomen muscles. It mainly helps to strengthen the back muscles during pregnancy.

Baddha Kon Aasana (Butterly pose)

In this pose, the muscles of genitals, hip area, and inner thighs are stretched and strengthened. This pose helps in improving fertility and even helps in a smooth delivery.

Supta Baddha Kon Aasana (Reclining bound angle pose)

Experts say that this pose helps in treating PCOS to a certain level. It also helps to relieve cramps during pregnancy and otherwise. In addition, it also helps make the groin muscles strong.

Bal Aasana (Child’s pose)

This pose is very simple, and it helps in increasing the blood flow in the body and even helps lower stress. This pose stretches the thigh muscles and stretches your back too.

Setu Bandh Aasana (Bridge pose)

This pose might not be simple for everyone but for those who can do it- this pose increases blood flow. (For men this pose increases sperm mobility)

Hal Aasana (Plough pose)

Many women undergoing fertility treatment may have underlying thyroid issues. This pose is beneficial for people who have thyroid. This pose may help in keeping thyroid in control and also boost fertility. This pose stretches the legs and helps increase flexibility. (For men this pose increases count as well as mobility of the sperm)

Nadi Shoddhan Pranayam

This breathing exercise mainly helps in the purification of the breath and increases lung capacity. This may also help one in channelising their stress or anxiety and may help in meditation.

