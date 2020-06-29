Yoga for Periods: Try these yoga poses to regulate your cycle

Some women experience problems with their menstrual cycle. For a healthy flow and keeping menstrual health in check, try these yoga poses.

Irregular periods, heavy bleeding, menstrual cramps and unmanageable mood swings are some of the common menstrual problems faced by women. There are various reasons why a woman suffers from a menstrual problem. Those cramps in the belly can be quite challenging as well for some women. From hot water bottles to painkillers, you might keep everything handy just to escape the excruciating pain. But you can’t keep gulping pills as it might take a toll on your health. What you can do is practice some yoga to relieve the pain and regulate your cycle.

Many believe that working out during periods is not safe. But there is no scientific reason you should skip out on your workouts during periods. In fact, some studies suggest that exercise can be helpful during this time. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to her Instagram to share some yoga poses safe for you to do during periods.

Here is the sequence of Yoga poses nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends to do during periods.

1. Supta Baddha Konasana or Supta Swastikasana

You can perform the yoga asana as instructed in the video. This pose helps relax the body and relieve menstrual cramps. It also helps improve reproductive health. You can do this pose for 3-5 minutes.

2. Adho Mukha Virasana

For this pose, place a bolster vertically between your knees when on your periods. Do this for 2-3 minutes.

3. Baddha Konasana

Use a wall and a bolster for back support. Do this for 2-3 minutes.

4. Upavishta Konasana

Use a bolster or wall to support your entire back and sit on a folded blanket to allow the spine to lift up. It is better to place the hands by your side. It is recommended to do this pose for 2-3 minutes.

5. Adho Mukha Upavishta Konasana (with chair)

Instead of bending forward to the floor, place the chair in between the legs. When you exhale, hold on to the sidebars of the chair and rest your forehead on of the chair. Do this for 2-3 minutes.

6. Janu Sirasana (with chair or bolster)

You can perform this pose just like how it is performed but with a chair or a bolster. Instead of bending forward to touch the knee, rest your forehead onto the chair or bolster, kept horizontally on your shins. Do this 1-2 minutes on each side.

7. Paschimottanasana (with chair or bolster)

Instead of bending forward to touch your knees, place a bolster horizontally on your shins and rest your forehead on it. Do this for 2-3 minutes.

8. Supta Padangusthasana 2

Follow the instructions in the video. All you need to do is rest the extended leg on the bolster to support it.

9. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Try this alternative of the asana when on periods. Do it for 3-5 minutes.

10. Savasana (with bent legs)

Also known as Corpse pose, this pose requires you to lie flat on your back and relax. But for this variation, bend your legs by placing them on a chair or a bolster.

However, you should learn to do these poses before you perform them during periods. Once you learn how to properly do it, you can safely perform during menstruation.

ALSO READ 6 Easy yoga poses to help brides tone up for their wedding | PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×