Yoga poses for constipation to combat the unhealthy eating habits in the pandemic

The pandemic and the loneliness due to the lack of social interaction has inculcated unhealthy eating habits in all of us. Try these yoga poses to boost your immune system and improve the functioning of your digestive system.

The pandemic has thrown our schedules into a tizzy and most of us do not follow the same routine as before when COVID-19 hit us. Our regular routines and schedules have been affected which means that the onus is on us to form a system of self-discipline for ourselves.

It is completely natural to be prone to occasional anxiety, stress and other emotional or mental distresses. However, this does not mean we neglect our self-care routine such as fitness, sensible nutrition, etc.

Working from Home

The pandemic has changed work situations and most of us are now working from home. This allows us to have easy access to our kitchens and foodstuff is readily available. Whether you are working, watching TV, talking on the phone, etc., there is a possibility that you could be constantly snacking. The situation of the lockdown additionally made our gyms, yoga studios, dance classes etc inaccessible.

Thus, if you are not motivated enough on your own to remain active and fit at home, there is the danger of junk food eating, binging and suffering from problems of indigestion and constipation.

Food as a Coping Mechanism

We all have different ways of coping, and stressful situations such as the pandemic could trigger defence reactions in each one of us. With this fear, it is common to turn to emotional eating as a way to deal with the current circumstances. Food is a great source of comfort and, it is most natural that eating and binging are ways that make you feel safe and comfortable.

Yoga Asanas

Yoga asanas work on strength building, flexibility, spinal health and core strength. It improves your mood and boosts your immune system. Yoga is known to also improve the functioning of your nervous, circulatory, digestive, reproductive system. It helps with your posture and strengthens your body from the inside out. You can practice the following asanas regularly holding each pose for 30 seconds.

Malasana

Formation of the posture

Squat down with legs wide and keep your feet flat.

Place your palms beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in Pranam Mudra.

Keep your back straight.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back.

Place palms beside you.

Lift your legs 90 degrees, and let your legs fall behind your head.

Lift the middle and lower back to get off the floor. This will make it possible for you to touch your toes to the floor behind.

Support the back with the palms.

Hold the asana for a while.

Word of Advice

Please avoid this asana in case of a neck injury.

If you are a patient of Asthma and high blood pressure: Practice Halasana with the legs supported on props.

Pregnancy: If you are experienced with this pose, you can continue to practice it late into pregnancy.

Vajrasana

Formation

Kneel and place palms on your thighs.

Place your pelvis on your heels.

Keep your heels close to each other.

Straighten your back and look forward.

Hold this asana for a while.

Word of Advice

Avoid doing this asana if you have a knee or ankle injury. Place a pillow on your calves to cushion your knees in case you are doing this on a yoga mat.

Start your practice with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. This can be a gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilise your muscles. This will prepare your body for practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries.

You can also include Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation into your practice. This comprises a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.

Also Read: THIS 10 minute yoga sequence is the perfect way to kickstart your day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×