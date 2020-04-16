Yoga Tips: How to do Suryanamaskar and why you should do it every day?

Suryanamaskar aka Sun Salutation pose has immense health benefits. Here's the how-to guide.

Suryanamaskar, which is also known as Sun Salutation Pose, is one of the well-recognized yoga asanas. For the unversed, Surya Namaskar is an ancient technique of paying respects to the sun. The yogic sequence has 12 different postures that express our gratitude to the sun. As per Indian sages, varied energies govern different parts of our body. For instance, the solar plexus that is located behind the navel is connected to the Sun. So, if you practice Sun Salutation pose, which is one of the best cardio workouts, every day the same will enhances the size of the solar plexus. For the unversed, the almond-sized solar plexus can grow and become as big as one’s palm. And its contraction can lead to depression and other health issues. The same will help you with several health benefits such as better creative & intuitive abilities, better decision-making & confidence among others.

Are you a weight watcher or suffering from skin and hair related issues, then this yoga asana can help you to alleviate these issues. The postures also aid to stimulate glands like the thyroid and also help to regulate irregular menstrual cycles. Aside from these, regular practice of sun salutation pose leads to balance in the body and mind, better blood circulation healthier internal organs(gut, heart, respiratory system, lymphatic system, spinal nerves). Psychologically, you will have better mental health. You will be a witness that you are calmer and sharper.

Surya Namaskar: Let see in detail how this pose aids in better health of our mind and body:

Toned and flexible body:

After practicing for a few days, you will witness that your upper and lower body both are strengthened. You will also witness toned muscles and core region.

Better blood circulation:

The inhalation and exhalation are better when you perform it and this leads to better oxygen supply to the blood and better ventilation in the lungs. The optimal flow of fresh blood in the body helps to detox our body and remove toxins.

Weight loss:

As mentioned, this asana, when done at a fast pace is a great workout, aids to mobilize fats, especially of tummy region.

Better skin and hair:

Surya Namaskar leads to better blood circulation which can prevent hair loss, graying of hair, help you to get face glow, firmness and prevents the onset of wrinkles among others.

Fights with several health issues:

Want to reduce the signs or prevent health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart ailments? Then practicing this yoga pose can come to your rescue.

Improves mental health:

It improves the mental and physical balance of the person’s body. Develops patience and builds stamina by increasing the mental capacity of the brain and the body.

There are several variations, today we are sharing steps which are quite common in this pose:

Step 1- Pranamasana (Prayer pose)

Step 2- Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose)

Step 3-Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend)

Step 4-Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Step 5-Dandasana (Stick pose)

Step 6-Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with eight parts or points)

Step 7-Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Step 8-Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog pose)

Step 9-Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Step 10-Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend)

Step 11- Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose)

Step 12- Tadasana (Mountain pose)

How to do?

Surya Namaskar, as said has 12 poses and ideally, you should do early morning on an empty stomach. The best time is during sunrise as the same will help your body to revitalize. However, you can do it at other times of the day as well. If you do it during the afternoon, it will energize your body and during the evening it will help you to unwind.

Speaking of the paces, there are three ways.

Slow pace: For flexible body

Medium pace: For toned muscles

Fast pace: For a cardiovascular workout

Check out this video to know how to do it properly:





Now, that you about its manifold benefits, start off today with a beginner guide or with the help of your yoga teacher.

