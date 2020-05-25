Yoga VS Pilates: Which one is better for weight loss?

Wondering which one is a better workout for weight loss: Pilates or yoga? Read on to know what is best for you.

Trying to shed the extra kilos but confused which workout to go for? Well, you’re not alone. Many people, for example, have a tough time choosing between yoga and Pilates. Both forms have significantly evolved in recent years. They are both low-impact exercises, which makes it more difficult to know which one is better when you’re trying to lose weight.

Yoga is a holistic discipline that originated in India and pilates was developed by a German physical trainer. Both yoga and pilates are celebrated forms of workouts that provide numerous health benefits. Both of these workouts help you connect to the body, relieve stress, improve flexibility, control and endurance. Due to the similarity in their benefits, people tend to confuse the terms. However, they are very different forms of exercise.

Here are the major differences between yoga and Pilates, and which one is better for weight loss .

The History

Yoga is a way to improve your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual strength by the help of asanas and breath control. It was originated thousands of years ago in India to help improve one’s mental state of being.

Pilates, on the other hand, was developed by Joseph Pilates at the end of World War I to rehabilitate wounded soldiers. The main purpose of Pilates is to improve posture, develop balance and build overall strength.

The Benefits

Yoga focuses on mindfulness and deep breathing. It combines physical activity and mindful focus to make a person aware of his own self and the energy around him. In addition to these benefits, yoga is also believed to provide positive effects for medical issues, including anxiety, depression, arthritis, respiratory conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes and more.

Stabilizing the muscles by increasing strength and flexibility, better balance and decrease joint pain are the key features of Pilates. Although the equipment used to do this form of workout is unique, the main focus is on starting each exercise with a controlled breath that initiates a contraction of the core muscles. It can be beneficial for those suffering from arthritis, joint injuries, back pain, respiratory conditions and urinary inconsistencies.

Which one is better for weight loss?

For starters, yoga and Pilates help you stick to a well-rounded routine, which is very important for weight loss. Both of these forms require you to move your body in different and challenging ways, which is another good point when it comes to weight loss.

Yoga requires flexibility and mobility of joints, so if you suffer from joint pain it might be a bit challenging to follow along with various poses that yoga involves. However, there are various forms of yoga to choose from, including acro yoga, chair yoga and more, depending on your condition.

Pilates is great for older adults or those who are recovering from injury. It is low-impact but effective. Just like yoga, Pilates can also be challenging for those with decreased mobility.

So, the answer to the initial question is that both are good options for weight loss. However, some reports suggest that yoga is a better option to shed extra kilos than Pilates. Pilates is more beneficial for toning the muscles, core and improving posture. Nonetheless, both are beneficial if religiously followed along with eating a healthy diet.

Note: You should consult a professional to know for sure which form of exercise is better for you.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×