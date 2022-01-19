You are what you eat: 5 Foods for a healthy immune system

The food you eat plays a key role in determining your overall health and immunity affirms Zareen Siddique a Diet coach. She recommends eating foods rich in Beta carotene, Ascorbic acid and other essential vitamins and antioxidants to build resilience in the body against infections. Immunity springs from your gut. Gut bacteria are responsible for production of T cells that fight infections in our body. Hence, foods that improve your gut function are the key to overall immunity.

1.Probiotics like yogurt (curd) and fermented foods like kimchi made by fermented cabbage and veggies rejuvenate gut bacteria, which is important for nutrient absorption by the body.

2.Turmeric, Garlic and Ginger-Turmeric, contains a compound called curcumin which when taken with black pepper boosts immune function. Garlic and ginger have powerful anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties which enhance body immunity and gut bacteria function.

3.Pomegranates contain ellagitannins that help your gut grow a healthy bacteria. This bacterium helps improve your immune system. High content of vit C, vit K and potassium adds to it immunity boosting properties.

4.Spirulina is a blue green algae available in powder or pill form. It is rich in amino acids, antioxidants and vitamins. Spirulina contains bioactive proteins with the ability to stimulate the intestinal immune system.

5.Moringa is abundant in protein, calcium, potassium, iron, chromium, magnesium, selenium, zinc and contains high levels of antioxidants. Moringa is a good source of vitamins B1, B2 and B3. The leaves contain all the essential amino acids, zinc, vitamin C and other antioxidants that can help boost the immune system. Drinking a tea made from boiling moringa flowers and leaves works great. Other daily super foods to include Zinc is an essential mineral involved in the production of immune cells. Even mildly low levels of zinc may bring down immunity. Zinc rich foods are Baked beans, Cashews, Raisins, Chickpeas, blueberries, chicken breast, cheese, dark meat, eggs ….

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids that reduce inflammation

omega-3-rich foods are Oily fish, Flaxseed, Walnuts, Chia seeds.

Magnesium helps in synthesis of antibodies and cleaning infectious microbes out of the body by binding them to lymphocytes. Also notable in Asthma and breathing difficulties, magnesium helps relax bronchial smooth muscles and improves lung function. Foods rich in magnesium are Pumpkin seeds, almonds, boiled spinach, peanuts roasted, quinoa, banana, avocado.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it's too late