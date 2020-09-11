Is your baby having stomach problem? Try THESE 7 ways to ease the discomfort

Baby’s health is extremely delicate and new parents have to be extra cautious about this. They are susceptible to any kind of infection which can cause fever, cold, cough and stomach problem as well. Among all these, stomach issues or tummy problems are one of the most important concerns of parents.

Stomach problems lead to intense discomfort in babies. And there are numerous reasons for this. But you can ease the pain and provide your baby relief from the tummy problem with some remedies. Read below to know.

How to stop baby’s tummy problems?

1.Give your baby a soothing massage. His digestive system is still immature so you can help move things by the massage. Check out the video below for the massage and talk to the paediatrician first before giving it.

2.Move your baby’s legs in cycling motions to remove gas. Often gas can’t pass and causes pain in the stomach. So, the cycling motion will help it to pass.

3.Read the packet of the baby formula before buying it. Always give them the easy-to-digest ones to make the digestion process smooth.