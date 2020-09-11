  1. Home
Is your baby having stomach problem? Try THESE 7 ways to ease the discomfort

Stomach issues or tummy problems are common in babies and toddlers. And this problem can be caused by several different reasons. So, here are some easy and quick ways to give them relief from the pain.
16742 reads Mumbai
Is your baby having stomach problem? Try THESE 7 ways to ease the discomfort
Baby’s health is extremely delicate and new parents have to be extra cautious about this. They are susceptible to any kind of infection which can cause fever, cold, cough and stomach problem as well. Among all these, stomach issues or tummy problems are one of the most important concerns of parents.

Stomach problems lead to intense discomfort in babies. And there are numerous reasons for this. But you can ease the pain and provide your baby relief from the tummy problem with some remedies. Read below to know.

How to stop baby’s tummy problems?

1.Give your baby a soothing massage. His digestive system is still immature so you can help move things by the massage. Check out the video below for the massage and talk to the paediatrician first before giving it.

2.Move your baby’s legs in cycling motions to remove gas. Often gas can’t pass and causes pain in the stomach. So, the cycling motion will help it to pass.

3.Read the packet of the baby formula before buying it. Always give them the easy-to-digest ones to make the digestion process smooth.

4.Overconsumtion of breastmilk can cause gas in babies. So, make sure you never oversupply the milk. Do it always in moderation. It is even applicable for baby formula as well because overfeeding is not healthy.

5.Make each feeding calm and quiet because noisy and interrupted feeding will create distractions for the babies that will cause tummy problems.

6.Burp in different positions. If one regular position is not working, don’t stop trying. If burping is not done properly, then it will lead to stomach issues. Put the baby on their tummy on your legs and pat his back.

7.When your baby is suffering from tummy problems, give him or her a warm sponge bath or a normal warm bath to ease the discomfort.

Also Read: Colic in Babies: Symptoms and causes of this discomfort that parents need to know

Credits :parents, getty images

