Is your hair falling out? 7 triggers that cause hair loss in women

Hair loss in women is becoming more prevalent. Read on to know 7 of the most common reasons that may lead to hair loss in women.

Are you losing too much hair than normal? Hair loss is becoming a common condition among women. All of us, at some point, fear that we might be losing more hair than usual. While most of the time, it is a false alarm and, in some cases, the hair shedding can mean more than that. But what causes the sudden hair fall?

Because there are so many types of hair loss, pinpointing the exact cause can be a difficult task. However, there are some common reasons why you might be experiencing excessive hair fall. It often occurs in patients suffering or recovering from a medical condition. It can also appear in many different ways, depending on what’s causing it. It can come on suddenly or gradually and affect just your scalp or your whole body. Some types of hair loss are temporary and some are permanent.

Although there are a vast number of health conditions that cause h air loss, some of the most common conditions include:

Hormonal Imbalance

If your hormones have changed, it will radiate through your whole body including your hair. The excess production androgen (male hormone) in the body, usually caused by disorders such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, can hamper the hair growth cycle, which can cause hair loss.

Thyroid

Thyroid regulates the metabolism of the body and controls the production of proteins and tissues. So, if you suffer from hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, it could be the cause of massive hair fall. In most cases, the hair grows back once the thyroid disorder is treated.

Scalp Infections

Scalp infections like ringworm can cause temporary hair loss. It is a fungal infection, symptoms of which include: itchy, red, bald patches, ring-like patches, blisters. Your doctor may prescribe an antifungal infection to get rid of it.

Pregnancy

Some women after childbirth may experience excessive hair loss due to the decrease in the estrogen (female hormones) levels. This is a temporary problem that might resolve within a year or sooner. If not, consult your doctor to be sure.

Medications

Some medications including the ones taken for blood thinners, treating acne, antidepressants, and cholesterol-lowering drugs. If you think this could be the reason, you should pay a visit to your doctor and get a proper diagnosis.

Natural Deficiencies

One of the most common causes of hair fall is natural deficiencies. Diets low in protein, vitamins D and B12, iron can cause excessive hair shedding. A person should consult a doctor and get blood tests done to know if they are suffering from a deficiency.

Stress

This should not come as a surprise that stress takes a toll on your overall health, including your hair. For starters, stress increases the production of androgen levels, which in turn cause hair loss. It can also lead to other scalp conditions and have a negative impact on your overall health.

Age

As your age increases, your body undergoes a lot of changes, especially when you’re about to enter the age of menopause. So, age could be one of the reasons why you're experiencing hair thinning or hair loss. It is a normal part of the ageing process.

N atural ways to curb hair fall

1) Some lifestyle changes like regular exercise, a healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins and fats and less stress can reduce hair fall.

2) Do not tie your hair too tightly as it puts stress on the hair follicles which may lead to breakage.

3) Try to reduce the use of styling products to reduce the damage to the hair.

4) Avoid using shampoos that contain sulphate, paraben and triclosan.

5) Keep your scalp clean to keep it healthy to protect your hair from damage.

6) Regularly oil your hair with coconut oil or olive oil to protect it from dryness and associated breakage.

Conclusion

Various problems can lead to excess hair fall. The strands grow in a cycle, which means it might take some time to actually fall after a trigger has caused it. If you notice constant hair fall for more than 3 months, you should consult a doctor to get a proper diagnosis and treatment.

