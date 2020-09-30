  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Is your weight loss diet giving you a headache? Here’s what you need to know

Have you been experiencing headaches after making changes to your diet? Pavithra N Rai, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Hospital Yeshwanthpur explains the link between weight-loss diets and frequent headaches.
11325 reads Mumbai
weight loss,Health & Fitness,weight loss diet,frequent headachesIs your weight loss diet giving you a headache? Here’s what you need to know
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On your pursuit of weight loss, you must have tried a dozen of diets and exercise regimen to get rid of the stubborn fat. From symptoms of exhaustion to incessant cravings, you must have experienced an array of issues in the process. We know that losing weight isn’t an easy job. A deficit in calorie consumption can also attribute to health issues such as headaches and lightheadedness. Is your weight loss diet giving you a headache as well? 

From insufficient calorie intake to caffeine withdrawal, every subtle diet tweak can give you headaches, but the exact cause may differ from one individual to another. We talked to Pavithra N Rai, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, to help you understand the link between weight loss and headaches. 

Here is why you might experience frequent headaches if you are on a weight loss diet. 

Dt Pavithra N Raj says, “when a person thinks of losing weight and starting with either gym or other physical activity, they start cutting down on their food immediately, this can make them weak and prone to headaches. My simple advice would be to start dieting at least a week after you start exercising to let your body get adjusted with the routine. Then incorporate a healthy diet and tapering carbohydrate and sugar.” 

According to the dietician, a person trying to shed the extra kilos should avoid: 

- foods high in sugar and sweets such as ice-creams, chocolates, and carbonated drinks. 

- deep-fried or junk foods including namkeens, pizza, burgers, processed food and also restrict consuming oily gravies. 

- refined foods like polished rice, maida (white flour), corn starch, et al. 

Healthy tips for people trying to lose weight: 

1- Eat at regular intervals and do not skip breakfast to avoid headaches. Try to include 5 meals comprising of three major meals and two snack (small) meals. Include healthy and protein-rich snacks like eggs whites, makhana, boiled sprouts, dhokla, roasted seeds and nuts.

2- Instead of skipping meals, try to control your portion size. Do not eat more than what is required to avoid weight gain. 

3- When hunger strikes in between meals, you can increase intake of free foods such as skimmed buttermilk, lime sugar (without sugar), clear soups, fresh homemade soups (without butter or cream or corn-flour). 

4- Eat a protein-rich diet including foods such as egg whites, sprouts, nuts like almonds and walnuts, legumes (pulses), low-fat paneer, curd. 

5- Don’t forget to include more vegetables and raw salads to add fibre to your diet. 

6- Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 3 litres of water every day. Keep a water bottle nearby to keep sipping it. 

7- Do some kind of physical activity like walking, running  or some other exercise for at least an hour every day. 

8- Use cooking methods like baking, grilling, steaming, poaching, sprouting, fermentation, and use a non-stick pan for cooking. 

ALSO READ: 3 Food recipes to help lower your cholesterol level

Credits :Pinkvilla, getty

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement