Is your work causing physical pain? Here are 4 stretches and exercises for desk related neck and shoulder pain

Sitting on a desk is very tiring especially if you do the same thing for weeks together. So, here are some exercises and stretches that you can do to relive the desk-related neck and shoulder pain.

Let’s be real, no matter how much we love our job, there are times when working is a pain and no not just mean it pain when it’s mental pressure. If you are someone who sits on a desk you know what every other person in the office goes through and it is - muscle pain. The shoulder and neck are the first muscles to hurt when you sit at a place for a long time. Now, we know that you do not have any option other than quitting your job and yes we also know you would not do that. So, here we have a few exercises and stretches you can do at your desk to relieve the muscle pain.

Shoulder shrug

When your hands are always on the table and there’s very minimum shoulder movement, this is the right exercise for you. It helps move the muscles of the shoulder ad around it to ensure proper blood flow and reduce any freezing.

Tricep stretch

Adding to the flexibility level, stretching your tricep is another way to relieve any pain caused by immobility.

Neck Stretch

Your head can weigh approximately 11 pounds which means there’s always a lot of pressure on your neck. Now, you can get rid of all the tension but stretching the muscles of your neck by rotating it around.

Arm stretches

After the shoulder and the neck, the first thing that gets the blood flowing is arm movement. Make sure you stretch the arms right to get rid of any tension in the muscles and joints.

These stretches will definitely help in relieving any pain but it is always advised to get in some movement throughout the day. Start by taking a walk around the office or small laps while you are on the phone. Sitting in one place for long hours of time is not good for both mind and body.

Read More