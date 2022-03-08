Zerodha's Nithin Kamath reveals his wife's cancer journey, as she urges women to get regular health check-ups

If you’ve heard of Zerodha, you’re probably already in awe of Nithin Kamath who co-founded the stock brokerage firm. On occasion of Women's Day, Nithin took a moment to tip his hat to his wife Seema Patil, the boss lady who is known as the Chief of Quality at Zerodha and one of India’s prominent women in business. But there's more to her story as she’s had an extraordinary journey that seems to have tested her grit.

An avid fitness enthusiast and mum, Seema recently opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer. After the initial shock she experienced, she revealed that she initially kept mum about her diagnosis as she is generally a private person. However, she wondered whether her silence was doing society a disservice as just like mental illness, cancer is also considered a taboo in our country.

Touching upon the process that helped her realise she had cancer, Seema explains that she's always insisted on getting full-body health check-ups on a routine basis for years. But her mammogram presented a small lump in her right breast last year. Although she experienced no symptoms, she consulted with an oncologist who did a biopsy to confirmed that the lump was cancerous.

Speaking of things she learnt in the last 4 months after her diagnosis in November 2021, Seema believes that a lot of the carcinogenic substances we are exposed to in today’s day and age could be responsible for the rising cases of cancer in our country. In such a scenario, it appears early detection is our best bet. She touches upon how cancer is an illness that can befall anyone, even without any family history of cancer and it can plague even those who follow a healthy diet and appear to be hale and hearty.

She also goes on to share her two cents on the stigma around getting a mastectomy as her right breast could not be saved during the surgery to remove cancer. One would think that the cosmetic aspect of one's appearence wouldn’t really bother you when you are dealing with a pressing health concern like cancer. Yet, it often can, as breasts are widely regarded an integral part of the female body. Nonetheless, it is one's essence as a woman that must be celebrated, and Seema talks about how she accepted this after a conversation with the plastic surgeon who spoke of how many leading ladies in Bollywood opt for a boob job. Seema's positive attitude and never-say-die approach to life only reiterates the importance of staunch support from loved ones while on this tough journey.

Treatment post-surgery and chemotherapy brought on more trials, as Seema reveals how she tackled hair loss in the first few weeks post-chemo. She did contemplate using a wig, but admits that it didn’t feel right, as her husband Nithin and she herself had spoken of how cancer is taboo and a wig might just conceal it. She then reveals how her husband opted to go bald with her at the same time. Seema shared how having her hubby's support helped her like her new hairstyle. She quips that she might just end up continuing to remain bald even after chemo.

Reiterating the importance of routine health check-ups, Seema reveals she spoke to many oncologists who all spoke of how important regular health check-ups are. Today, cancer is curable, hence an early diagnosis may help you overcome it. She goes on to stress on the importance of getting health check-ups, even if you look and feel healthy.

Indeed, most women spend their days multitasking as they juggle work and the home front while nurturing everyone around them. Yet, it is she who is her last priority. So, this Women’s Day, let’s vow to accept help when we could use it, and practice an abundance of self-love and self-care peppered with that all important annual or biannual health check-up!

