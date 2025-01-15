7 Times Hollywood Stars Fell in Love with India’s Culture, Cinema, And Cuisine

India’s vibrant tapestry of culture, tradition, and culinary skills tug the right strings of Hollywood celebrities. Whether it is about sharing frames with the OGs of Bollywood or relishing its gastronomy, every celebrity’s confession emphasizes the beauty of cultural exchange. From Lady Gaga to Tom Cruise, every prominent personality from the West admires all things desi.

Join us as we explore how Hollywood icons embrace India and its diversity.

7 Hollywood Stars Who Can’t Stop Gushing Over India’s Rich Culture And Cuisine

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, is a self-proclaimed fan of Indian food and spices, as reported by the Daily Star. She adores hot and spicy red curry, admitting it makes her sweat but leaves her with a natural glow she loves. Gaga also appreciates the vibrant flavors and sensory experience of Indian cuisine, joking that she wouldn’t mind slipping into an “Indian food coma” because it’s totally worth it. Her love for desi delicacies is as bold as her iconic personality.

2. Rihanna

Did you know the Barbadian singer, Rihanna, got a Bhagavad Gita script tattooed on her right hip in 2009? Yes, you read it right! The tattoo is, in fact, a quote from the Sanatana Dharma which translates into forgiveness, honesty, suppression, and control. However, it was misspelled and incorrectly translated to long-suffering, truthfulness, self-restraint, inward calm, fear, and fearlessness, as reported by the Sun.

3. Bill Gates

The Former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates is among those who drool over Indian delicacies. As quoted in his blog, the business magnate takes pleasure in eating lamb curries and chicken dishes. Whenever he visits India, he surpasses his appetite and can’t get enough of the local food.

4. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, the Hollywood icon known for his striking physique and charming looks, is surprisingly a huge fan of Indian food. According to Hollywood.com, the American actor and producer once ate the hottest Indian curry at the Dorchester Hotel in the UK, and he began to sing its praises. He also visited Asha Bhosle’s restaurant in Birmingham where he ended up loving chicken tikka masala with extra spices. It is quite evident that the dapper rejoices in Indian gastronomy.

5. Kim Kardashian

It is no news that American socialite, Kim Kardashian is a Bollywood fan. She admires the Bollywood’s handsome hunks — Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. As per TOI, Sheeraz Hasan, Kim’s old friend, revealed that the actress had expressed her desire to share the big screen with Salman Khan.

6. Kristen Stewart

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress, Kristen Stewart has expressed her admiration for Bollywood and her desire to work with B-town’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with PTI, she revealed that with the right script, she’d be ready to make it happen.

7. Julia Roberts

While filming for Eat Pray Love in India, Julia Roberts reportedly stunned her fans by eating rice, chapatti, aloo-gobi, and matar paneer — a typical Indian meal, with her bare hands. Though she calls herself a little picky about Indian food, she appreciates the adrenaline rush after indulging in spicy meals. The Indian co-star Russhita Singh revealed it to Indo-Asian News Service through a telephone conversation.

As we emphasize Hollywood celebs’ love for India, its film fraternity, and food, it’s clear that this admiration goes beyond borders. Whether it’s the allure of spices, the magic of music, or a genuine affection for all things desi, A-list personalities from around the globe continue to embrace and celebrate the richness of Indian culture.

