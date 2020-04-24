10 Easy tips and tricks to maximise the space in your closet

Stuck with a small closet and no space to keep your clothes? Here are some tips and tricks to make the most of your closet.

While we all love Carrie Bradshaw’s closet full of haute couture, sadly most of us are nowhere near getting that big of a space to keep our clothes. All we get is a teeny tiny closet that barely fits our clothes. Even though we feel like we don’t have anything to wear while staring at the clothes suffocating our wardrobes, we still need to have everything organised. And keeping a small closet organised is one of the biggest tasks.

Cramming your shoes, bags, jeans, summer collection, winter clothes and more in a wardrobe made for ants is not exactly an easy job. But thanks to DIYs and other organisational tools, there are plenty of solutions to help maximise the space in your closet. No more stuffing your clothes under the bed or the shelf or throwing it on the sofa! We are here to help you out with organising your wardrobe with some easy tricks that won’t take a lot of room or burn a hole in your pocket.

Simple tricks to organise your closet.

1) Storage boxes are a great way to keep everything accessible and organised. They won’t take extra space, they’ll maximise it.

2) Buy a coat rack if you have space in your room. It will give your room a cool look and make space in your closet.

3) Hang the accessories using hooks. It is perfect to hang scarves, belts, slide bags and other accessories.

4) Put your winter clothes away. This may seem an obvious one but had to put it out there.

5) Install an extra rod or hooks on the inside of your closet’s door to hang your scarves and other clothing items.

6) Use a multi-layer hanger to put all your pants in one place. Plenty available online.

7) Use shelf baskets. They are designed to easily fit your closet and provide you with space you never thought existed.

8) Take one of those foot-long plastic chains and spray paint it with your favourite colour. Now hang the chain in your closet. Slip the hangers through each link and voila! You got yourself some extra space to hang your clothes.

9) Another great way is to use your shoe boxes as closet organisers. Use boxes that are durable and can store lightweight items in them.

10) Tie holders can be used as top holders or any other items from your closet. Simple!

