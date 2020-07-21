10 Organising tips for a clean and tidy home

Have you got tired with your dirty and untidy home? It’s a common problem for every house owner. So, try these smart organising tips to get a tidy house quickly.

A clean and tidy home is what everyone wants. This doesn’t only make the abode look good but also elevates our mood. A clean home boosts energy. But can we keep it clean and tidy always? People always have mess in their house. It becomes tough to keep the space clean.

So, people need some organising tips for the abode to keep it clean. Practising them regularly will reduce clutter and mess and make the house clean and beautiful. So, read on to know the tips.

Organising tips for a clean house:

1- For the kitchen, stick a list of spices on the backside of the cabinet doors so that you don’t need to search for it. Keep a pen with it to jot down important notes.

2- Use shelf riser for every shelf of your home. This will give you more storage space to keep things together.

3- You can also opt for acrylic dividers for your drawers to have separate spots for all the stuff.

4- Don’t hang towels or shirts. Rather fold them neatly and keep them together.

5- Do you need to keep many files together in a drawer? Then stop labelling them. Just keep them according to their colours- lighter to dark shade.

6- Your kids also need to understand these organising tips to keep the home clean. Hence, make them understand that when they keep new clothes in the cupboard, then take the old ones can be donated.

7- Pots and pans are one of the most prime reasons for creating a mess in the kitchen. So, hang them on the wall.

8- Drawers become messy and dirty. So, clean them along with your old dishes and trays. Use them to put the things separately in the drawer. But don’t forget to use a non-slip mat underneath so that the trays and dishes don’t move while opening or closing the drawer.

9- A rotating caddy will always save your time while moving containers to take something from it.

10- Toiletries can often create a real mess to make your bathroom look untidy. So, use hanging clips to hold your toiletries in them.

Share your comment ×