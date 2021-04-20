10 Practical things under Rs 500 that will make your home a better place to be

Reasonable and super efficient solutions to your everyday problems.

Maintaining a home is not an easy job. From the cooking, cleaning to doing the dishes, it is all a painful and time-consuming task. What if we told you that we have the solutions to all your problems no matter how first-world they seem? Yes, we have a list of 10 practical and super affordable things that will make your everyday chores much easier and more efficient. You would want all of them in your shopping cart right away!

DDBOXEN Kitchen Cabinet Door Hanging Trash

You can hang this over-the-door trash can in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, or office. This high-quality and environment-friendly bin will keep your living space clean and tidy. It is ideally designed to be used in the kitchen so you can easily collect all your scraps after chopping fruits and vegetables in one place.

Price: Rs.199

Stainless Steel 5 Layer Pant Hanger

We all love shopping for our clothes online but have you ever unknowingly shopped so much only to realise that you have absolutely no space for more clothes in your closet? This 5 layer hanger is a space saviour that you can use to hang multiple clothes at once. So shop away without a worry!

Price: Rs.258

HOKIPO Hanging 4-Shelf Closet Cloth Organizer

It is always a mystery as to where to keep random articles of clothing like scarves, camisoles, and socks that actually end up taking way more space than they look like they would. This 4-shelf hanging closet can be used to keep all your random clothing items organised and out of your way. It is made from high-quality bamboo fabric and is extremely roomy.

Price: Rs.449

Inditradition Plastic Honeycomb Design Drawer Dividers

We all tend to store our intimates in drawers but they always seem all over the place and difficult to find no matter how neatly you fold them. This set of honeycomb drawer separators will help you utilise your drawer space and keep your intimates like socks and underwears organised instead of them being laying around. You can customise and assemble these as per your requirement.

Price: Rs.225

LIONFOR Starfish Hair Catcher Rubber Bath Sink Strainer

Yes, washing the dishes is a dreadful task but you know what is even worse? Picking out the wet food from the sink! This sink strainer will spare you from the horrors of picking up wet food and wet hair. Made from rubber, it has a strong suction that you can use in the kitchen as well as the bathroom to prevent your drain from clogging.

Price: Rs.185

Inditradition Anti-Bacterial Toothbrush Cover

When we leave our toothbrush out in the open, it is exposed to a lot of bacteria and germs present in the air. Humid bathrooms promote bacterial growth and every flush can make germs fling far enough to reach your toothbrush. Thus, storing them in these anit-bacterial covers can be a life-saver! It will always keep your toothbrush clean and hygienic.

Price: Rs.159

Amazon Brand - Solimo Compact Vegetable Chopper

Do you love cooking but absolutely dread cutting vegetables? If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 3 sharp stainless steel blades and lets you determine the size of the cuts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.169

Solimo Dish Drainer and Drying Rack for Kitchen

Washing dishes is already a task and then drying them is yet another one. This dish drying rack consists of a storage basket for storing and arranging just washed utensils. It is also equipped with a portable spoon, fork and knife holder. It features a slanting surface at the bottom for quick water drainage from washed utensils into the sink, keeping the kitchen clean and dry.

Price: Rs.429

SAFEYURA Cut Resistant Gloves

If you are anything like me, then you would relate to my clumsiness when I say that I cannot even hold a spoon without dropping it. But clumsiness gets dangerous when you are using a sharp knife and chopping vegetables. These cut resistant gloves are like a knight in shining armour for all the clumsy choppers. They will ensure that you do not get hurt during arduous chopping and slicing sessions.

Price: Rs.499

Solimo Fridge Organizer Set

A common problem that every individual has faced at least once in their lives is trying to stuff things in the fridge that has absolutely no space left. But worry not! These amazing fridge organisers have got your back! You just need to clip them into shelves and you will attain a lot more storage space for all your food and junk. And yes, it also makes the fridge look super neat.

Price: Rs.234

