10 Products under 30 Dollars that will make your life ten times easier

Upgrade your everyday life with these super efficient products that will make everyday easier.

Staying at home has made us all spend most of our time doing household chores and cooking. A lot of us have taken up new hobbies to help us get through these tough times. So why not make these already so difficult days a little less difficult by investing in products that will make our lives much easier and a lot more efficient. We have curated a list of 10 super reasonable products that are absolutely genius and you will want in your house right away!

Non-Stick Kneading Dough Mat

If you have taken up baking as your new found hobby, then this silicone reusable mat is a must have for you. It can be used as a baking sheet and also for kneading, rolling and shaping breads. Since it is reusable, you can ditch the parchment paper! To top it all, it is lightweight and easy to clean and is also really great for the environment.

Price: $12.44

Buy Now

Stainless Steel Reusable Ice Cubes

Take your indoor drinking nights up a notch with these stainless steel reusable ice cubes. We all love our drinks chilled especially in these summers but don’t you hate it when the ice cubes melt and dilute your beverage? That is when these steel ice cubes will come to your rescue. You can freeze these and use to cool your drinks without diluting it.

Price: $15.39

Buy Now

Rechargeable Electric Lighter

This rechargeable electric lighter is made of space aluminum that will never rust or melt. It is energy-saving and environmentally friendly, and is completely hassle-free as it does not require any gas or fluid. You can use this to light your candles, diyas, stoves, and BBQ grills without worrying about fire-related casualties! This lighter is weather-proof and reduces waste too so light it up!

Price: $8.99

Buy Now

Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women

Every woman dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities. But with these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, you can now go about your normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. You can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

Brush Pot Cleaning Sponge

The lockdown has got us all washing our vessels which is just as dreadful as it sounds especially if you are someone who hates getting your hands dirty. This dishwashing brush will keep your precious hands away from dirty dishes, pieces of slimy food, and harsh detergents. You can simply fill it with detergent and make the entire washing the vessels task easier and effortless.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

Shampoo Bar

The hot summers really make the hair super greasy but washing them every single day can also be harmful since a lot of shampoos contain chemicals. Now wash your hair without a worry with this shampoo bar that is sulphate-free and made from all natural ingredients. It is also environmentally-friendly as it helps you avoid using single-use plastic bottles. Infused with natural ingredients, it will restore your hair to its original shiny state without stripping away its moisture.

Price: $16.50

Buy Now

Makeup Brush Storage Rack

Getting late and cannot find where you kept your makeup brush? Now keep all your makeup essentials in one place with this silicone rack. You can directly attach it to your bathroom wall, bedroom wall or right above your dressing table if you do not want a whole new cabinet. Apart from storing your makeup tools, you can also use it for toothbrushes, razors and other toiletries.

Price: $8.99

Buy Now

Marble Contact Paper

Ever feel like just redecorating your entire house and giving it a new aesthetic feel? Well, this marble contact paper has got you covered. You can now amp up the aesthetic of your walls, counters, tables or cabinets without having to invest an extravagant amount in renovating your house. It is super easy to stick and even easier to peel off.

Price: $9.66

Buy Now

Herbal Pain Relief Patches

Now you can exercise without having to worry about the aftermath of it with these pain relief patches. These herbal pain relieving patches will help you deal with muscle pain and joint pain, and will give you instant relief. They are also great in relieving period cramps and can be used on your lower abdomen, lower back, legs, joints, and muscles. Make your periods much easier and exercise away without a worry!

Price: $21.99

Buy Now

Vegetable Chopper

Do you love cooking but absolutely dread cutting vegetables? If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has sharp stainless steel blades and lets you determine the size of the cuts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: $25.99

Buy Now

