10 products to upgrade your movie night experience

Since the lockdown, we all have gotten used to having movie nights at home with our loved ones. And let’s face it, there is nothing more soothing and calming than an intimate movie night with your loved ones. As the cinema halls slowly start to operate, a lot of us are still a little skeptical about going out in public and taking a risk. After all, we have certainly gotten used to the comforts of our homes and the fact that we can literally snack on anything we want when we are having our own movie night at home. In order to make your in-house movie night a lot more memorable, we have a list of products that will take it up a notch.

Bed Prism Spectacles

Now protect your eyes and spine and prevent yourself from getting a neck cramp or eye strain with these bed prism spectacles. These prism glasses will make it a lot easier for you to watch your movie on the TV while lying flat in bed. They are prism glasses, and they allow you to adjust your angle of vision 90 degrees.

Price: $12.88

Throw Blanket

Add a throw blanket to your living room chair or couch for all those movie nights with your family. If you are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when you are hanging out with your family, you must get this throw blanket for your couch. This throw blanket is made from high quality soft microfiber polyester and features cute tassles.

Price: $19.99

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

We are all aware of the harm caused to our eyes due to the blue light from the laptop or TV screen. These glasses will act as a protective shield for your eyes and can filter 90% blue rays, reduce eyestrain, prevent eye dryness, minimise headache and make you sleep better. These glasses are a must-have if you love to have movie nights every now and then.

Price: $13.99

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Experience a premium movie experience with these lightweight noise-cancelling headphones that are designed to provide a clear and balanced sound. The ultra-soft earmuffs and padded headband provide a comfortable listening experience even after long sessions of hearing. They reduce the surrounding noise and let you stay focused on your movie without causing damage to your ears.

Price: $79.99

Silicone Popcorn Maker

Now enjoy a yummy bowl of popcorn that will taste just like the ones you eat at the movies with this popcorn maker. The bowl is uniquely designed to spread the heat evenly so you will get delicious popcorn with very few unpopped kernels. Just pour popcorn kernels to the bowl, add oil, salt and flavorings according to your taste and put it in the microwave!

Price: $13.99

Popcorn Bucket

Get the ultimate movie experience by getting these cute popcorn buckets. They are perfect for movie theater concession stands, parties, carnivals, festivals, family get-togethers and more. Made of premium quality material, these durable paper popcorn cups are leak free. Enjoy your movie without worrying about butter or grease seeping through the bucket and getting onto your clothes.

Price: $10.99

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser

Appeasing essential oils are the best to enlighten your homes with a sedative aura. Now enjoy a movie with your loved one while your room smells like heaven by using an aromatherapy diffuser. It comes with 10 essential oil bottles that are formulated using high quality plants sourced from various regions of the world.

Price: $39.95

Blackhead Peel Off Mask

Indulge in some self-care while you watch a movie with this peel off mask. This charcoal peel off mask will deeply purify your skin and repair any damage caused due to pollution. It will unclog pores by removing dirt and extra oil and preventing blackheads. It nourishes the skin and controls the oil-water balance, leaving your skin with a refreshing glow.

Price: $15.70

Smart Light Bulb

Live your life like a start with this smart LED bulb. You can operate this bulb from anywhere by simply connecting it to your smartphone and you can choose from 16 million colour shades. You can set the lighting mood as per the scenario and also control it through Alexa and google assistant. To top it all, you can schedule the Turn ON and turn OFF time as per your need.

Price: $21.99

Cellphone & Tablet 2 in 1 Stand Holder

Take your movie watching experience up a notch with this mobile phone and tablet holder. Free your hands from holding the tablet or phone with this holder that can be used at any place you want at your home. You can adjust the holder in your desired angle and enjoy a great experience. You can turn the holder to the most comfortable viewing position whether you are standing, sitting or lying in bed.

Price: $15.99

