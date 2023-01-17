10 Soft Comforters to Make Your Winter Cozy and Wholesome by Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!

Under the chilly weather and winds, all one wants to do is curl up in a warm blanket. Grabbing a cup of hot chocolate or coffee, cuddling in a blanket, and watching television with that special someone is all that our hearts crave and long for. It's when we go through our closets looking for the coziest blanket, it's whenis when we might fall short. If this resonates with you, we have got you covered with a list of comfy cozy options for you. Try out the highest-quality comforters you can acquire for your house, and you will undoubtedly receive the greatest value on them with Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale! 10 Soft Comforters for the Best Snuggles This Season!

1. Aqua Blue Microfiber Reversible Comforter ‎The aqua blue and olive green single duvet cover is crafted with microfibre and can be reversible depending on your mood. It's made up of hypoallergenic filling to avoid sudden skin reactions or allergens. The threads are held well by the machine stitching keeping the filling in place and making it durable for a long time. Grab this comfy and soft quilt for a rich and luxe experience. We suggest you buy two if someone is keen on stealing the blanket.

Original Price: Rs.2,000 Offer Price: Rs.1,099 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set This single charcoal-colored comforter is the best choice for a pet-friendly household. The material - 100% polyester comes in handy in maintaining shape and collecting lint and pet hair, making it easy to clean and use. It's covered in ultra-soft micro mink polyester on one side and cloud-like white faux sherpa fleece on the other, reinforced with box-style stitch for durability and style. What's more? you get a matching pillow cover to set your room evenly too. If you have been wanting to revamp your bed then don't miss the ongoing Amazon deal!

Original Price: Rs.4,599 Offer Price: Rs.2,289 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 3. Animal Farm Microfibre Printed Quilt The cozy reversible quilt has a 120 GSM (thickness) hollow siliconized polyester filling which is perfect if you feel too hot in a heavy blanket. It is easily foldable and keeps its shape after every wear and tear. The patterns also provide a fresh look to your room and bring nuance to your child's room. If your kid has been insisting on a new blanky, then this is the one of teh best choices for them!

Original Price: Rs.2,200 Offer Price: Rs.1,409 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 4. Plum Microfiber Single Large Comforter This comforter is made of 100% polyester microfiber and offers you not only a luxuriously soft touch, but also provides breathability, wrinkle resistance, and long-lasting material. Place the reversible microfiber comforter on the bed with either side up. A simple flip gives you a whole new look. Both sides come with a diamond-style pattern of stitching which adds a simple style, sumptuously soft texture, and cozy warmth to any sleeping space. Bring this home and get your sleep schedule right with the comfiest blanket available on a great deal on the Amazon sale.

Original Price: Rs.1495 Offer Price: Rs.989 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 5. The Sleep Company Microfibre Luxury Reversible Comforter The wonderfully soothing and soft all-weather comforter from The Sleep Company is a must-have in any bedroom. It's filled with virgin-grade microfibre and pure cotton that's very effective at absorbing sweat and moisture, resulting in you not waking up in a sweat puddle. Perfect for a single bed and thick as sheep's wool, the comforter will last for ages and bring you the comfort you desire. It's selling like hotcakes, and we don't want you to miss out on this deal!

Original Price: Rs.2,999 Offer Price: Rs.1,199 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Sleepyhead Reversible Microfiber Comforter If you are into dark teal shades that provide a classy taste to your bedroom, then try this comforter. Available in 7 magnificent shades, the dark teal and ash grey reversible comforter is easily foldable even at a thickness of 220 GSM. The siliconized hollow microfiber filling can easily be put in the washing machine and dried in the sun. Snuggle in and watch your favorite shows in peace with the ultimate comforter by your side!

Original Price: Rs.1699 Offer Price: Rs.1,104 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Divine Casa Microfibre All-Weather Single Bed Comforter Available in different sizes and shades, this blanket retains a good amount of heat energy which makes it perfect for light winters and chilly nights. You can toss it over yourself when lounging in the hall or cuddling in the bed, it's perfect for every small cozy situation you have. It's ideal for everyday use and with its even filling, you won't experience any uncomfortable lumps or bumps with this comforter. Grab this once-in-a-lifetime deal before it runs out on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale!

Original Price: Rs.4,999 Offer Price: Rs.729 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 8. Cloth Fusion Microfiber Reversible AC Comforter Transform your bed into a cozy and plush sleeping oasis with the help of a lightweight reversible double comforter. Available in dual sizes and shades, it consists of a hypoallergenic filling that protects against allergens. The reversible sides come with a diamond-style pattern of stitching, offering added visual dimension, plus helping to keep the polyester filling evenly dispersed. If you are looking for a plush and decor-oriented comforter for your room, grasp on the Amazon deal before it ends soon!

Original Price: Rs.2999 Offer Price: Rs.1,713 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 9. Divine Casa Microfibre All-Weather 120 GSM Comforter Apart from your home, if you are someone who loves to travel and so on, you need a travel-friendly blanket that's light and durable in harsh cold weather. It's easily foldable, wrinkle-resistant, and skin-friendly implying that it doesn't absorb allergens quickly. It features breathable and machine-washable material, that can also be turned into a home-based blanket with the 4 corner tabs to easily anchor the duvet cover and adjust it to your bed. Don't let go of a multifaceted blanket like this with the current best deal on it!

Original Price: Rs.4999 Offer Price: Rs.799 (as of 16/01/2023 18:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Cotton Floral Pattern Lightweight Blanket The comforter comes with a three-layer design and the fabric edge has a single-color contrasting piping border stitched precisely to bring nuance to your home decor. The colors are well-balanced and create a homey feel even when you are far away from home. It is made of the finest cotton making it soft to the touch, and it's durable and long-lasting to provide you with all-season comfort year after year. Head right now to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and make the most of the deal!