10 Tips and ideas to decorate your abode with Scandinavian design

Scandinavian design is all about simplicity, functionality and minimalism. Rooms should have a cosy and warm vibe along with an elegant look. So, here’s how can you turn your abode into a Scandinavian home.

Adorning your house with a Scandinavian design is about showing minimalism, functionality and simplicity. This decoration style got generally popular during the 20th century, and now-a-days, it is highly in trend for home décor.

As it’s already mentioned, this home décor theme is all about simplicity, so minimalists would love to opt for this style. They want to keep everything simple and like functionality in home décor items. So, they can definitely decorate their abode with this. Hence, here are some tips for it.

Here's how to decorate your abode with Scandinavian design:

1.When it comes to buying furniture for this particular design, mid-century modern furniture is the right one. It is simple with clean lines and natural shades which showcase the choice of a minimalist. So, mid-century furniture is perfect for the Scandinavian home.

2.Scandinavian home is all about the warm and cosy vibe. So, create that environment with all warm textiles of wool or mohair. This is specifically perfect for a Scandinavian living room where you will impress your guests and make them feel comfortable with the cosy vibe.

3.You have to choose simple accents for your rooms to incorporate the Scandinavian look. For example, you can bring an elegant ceramic vase for the living room to use as an accent. And for the couch pillows opt for geometric prints.

4.Scandinavian design style allows you to incorporate both wooden and metallic finishes. For instance, you can opt for a wooden coffee table and chairs along with copper scones and brass pendants for it.

5.Bring some indoor flower plants for your Scandinavian house as fresh flowers are an important part of this home design. You can also revamp the area with other floral elements to complement the décor.

6.Focus on only neutral colours for Scandinavian rooms like white, brown, black, grey, etc. These shades provide a soothing effect.

7.A Scandinavian home should absolutely be clutter-free. So, you have to be clever with all your storage spaces. It’s better to avoid putting storage spaces everywhere in every furniture.

8.For the floors of the Scandinavian home, opt for white colour. For the bathroom floors, you can have heated tiles for the winter season.

9.A Scandinavian home needs ample natural light. So, make sure you use light fabrics for your windows like sheer curtains. The reflection of lights through the sheer curtains will make your rooms look more romantic.

10.Don't forget Scandinavian home décor is based on functionality as well. So, think about spaces that would be used for work and will also complement your décor. For example, wall shelving is very common in any Scandinavian living room. These storage spaces look great and are innovative to store things.

