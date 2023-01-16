10 Washing Machines to Get from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale ‘23

You will be surprised to know how much relief a washing machine brings to you and your family. And when it comes to automatic ones, they have a whole lot of advantages that cannot be put into words. These washing machines provide great care to your fabrics keeping account of the needs of special garments. Getting squeaky clean and dry clothes delivered to your hand cannot be easier than this when you welcome home this useful appliance. Take a stroll down for an investment that you will not regret! 10 Washing Machines to Welcome Home This Season

1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Bring this LG 7kg 5-star semi-automatic washing machine home and take a step back from washing clothes with your own hands. The top-loading washing machine comes with rust-free and rat-away technology that provides the product with all-in-one protection in the long run. Special features like 'collar scrubber' and 'wind jet dry' allow your clothes to get washed and appear newer than before.

2. Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine With an eye-catchy imperial silver color, Samsung brings a 7kg fully automatic top-loading washing machine that comes with inverter technology. The company provides 20 years of warranty on the DIT motor and it is enough to ensure longevity. The 680 RPM with its higher spin ensures that your clothes get quickly dried out in a hassle-free way.

3. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Top Loading Washing Machine Bring home a dash of convenience by laying your hands on this fully automatic washing machine that provides great wash quality with top-class efficiency. The easy-to-use product comes with various cycle options like a quick wash, aqua reserve, and tub clean for all your garments like woollen, cotton, silk, etc. With 700 RPM, the model delivers a dry squeaky-clean product to your hand in a jiffy. The 5-star energy model also consumes less energy which is great if you are on the economical side.

4. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine The Panasonic washing machine is a great durable option that comes with a grey-colored rust-proof metal body. With 680 RPM, it ensures that you get your clothes dried in the lowest possible time. The customized 8-wash program takes care of your every fabric according to its need during the wash time. On the other hand, the aquabeat wash technology provides a thorough cleaning by using 3 different levels of water force.

5. IFB 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine This fully automatic product comes with special features like a child lock, protective rat mesh, and save-in-memory/programs technology which make the work so much easier and stress-free for you. The 6.5 kg washing machine comes with a 1000 RPM that helps with the fast drying process. With a complete 4 years machine warranty and 10 years of motor warranty, you can sit back on the couch and relax while your clothes go on a cleaning spree.

6. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Front Load Washing Machine This front-load washing machine consists of special features like smart diagnosis, foam sensing removal, waterproof touch control, 6 motion, and baby care, among others. The fully automatic product ensures the best wash quality using water and energy efficiently. Furthermore, with a 1200 RPM, the spin helps in fast drying. You can control the temperature keeping in mind the special care your fabric needs while washing.

7. Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine The semi-automatic top washing machine comes with a 5 best-in-class efficiency that ensures your clothes get properly washed with the double storm technology using the water and energy efficiently. It comes with useful components like a hose drain, and hose inlet for smooth flow of the procedure. At 1300 RPM, it soaks all the water from your clothes more than the other ones.

8. Bosch 7.5 Kg 5 Star Front Load With Heater - Luxe Silver This silver-colored Bosch fully automatic washing machine ensures a complete wash for your family's clothes. With special features like eco silence drive, anti-vibration, anti-wrinkle, anti-bacterial, and allergy-plus features, this washing machine is a boon for the ones who don't like to compromise on hygiene. Ideal for bigger families, the washing machine further ensures that it doesn't burn a hole in your pockets with an energy consumption of just 200 KW/year.

9. Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Top Loading Washing Machine Whirlpool top loading machine comes with a 6th sense smart sensor that protects your machine from low voltage and low water conditions. Other than that, it smartly senses the laundry load and accordingly washes your clothes keeping in check the detergent dosage. The zero-pressure-feel technology efficiently fills up the water tub even when the water force is low while the spiro wash action gives an advanced motion ensuring a uniform wash.

10. Bosch 10Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer This Bosch 10kg/6kg inverter washer cum dryer ensures a 99.99% bacteria-free cleaning in just 60 minutes. With a lot of special features like speed perfect, reload function, anti-wrinkle, anti-tangle, and eco projection, the product is a value-for-money snatch. A 1400 RPM further takes care of your drying need much faster than you can anticipate.