11 Home décor tips to REVAMP your abode with a clean industrial style theme

Industrial style home décor is meant to replicate the look of an industrial space in your abode. If you love this kind of home décor theme, then take help from these tips to incorporate the look.

Industrial home décor represents an old factory or industrial spaces in your abode that has been in trend for recent years. People like to opt for this style, especially for their living room décor.

Exposed bricks, industrial lighting fixtures, weathered wood are part of this décor style. If you are thinking to opt for this home décor theme, then take help from these tips.

Home décor tips for the industrial theme:

1.Go for exposed brick for the wall and industrial lighting fixtures above the table.

2.Metal is an essential part of this home décor style. So, opt for a metal and wood sofa table to complete the look.

3.Put a rolling cart made with wood in the room to incorporate the industrial feeling. You can keep normal things on it and move it as per your requirement.

4.To revamp the walls, go for framed arts that would be in black and white.

5.If you are thinking to opt for the look for the entire abode including your bedroom, then bring an iron-framed bed with minimal decoration.

6.For some extra space in your bedroom, you can opt for the black colour for any one portion of the wall and hang a wooden crate on it.

7.For the kitchen, go for exposed shelving on the brick wall to get the industrial look.

8.If you are opting for bulbs for the lighting, hang them in a cage made of metal. Metal cage lighting is an important part of the industrial home décor theme.

9.For the curtains, use an industrial curtain rod.

10.If you have a counter in your kitchen then use a plumber pipe to support it.

11.To adorn your abode with indoor plants in this home décor theme, bring wall hanging shelves to place the plants on them.

