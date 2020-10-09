11 Ways to revamp your abode with farmhouse design

Farmhouse design is a great idea to give a country-style look to your home. So, here are some tips and ideas to get the home décor.

Do you want to revamp your abode with farmhouse design? This is the best idea to make your space look a perfect country home. Along with Bohemian, Scandinavian, etc. home décor, farmhouse design style is also in trend right now.

So, if you want to give your space a more rural touch, here are some tips and ideas to spruce it up with farmhouse design style.

Farmhouse décor tips and ideas for a country home:

1.An iron bed frame in the bedroom will give an ultimate industrial touch to the room that will be complemented well with the farmhouse design.

2.A rolling furniture is a great idea to add to have a more down-to-earth feeling. You can take it to any part of your home.

3.When it is a farmhouse home décor, old wooden pieces are a must. So, you can put a reclaimed wood to use it as the headboard.

4.You can also opt for reclaimed furniture for the home like an old coffee table or cupboard, etc.

5.Opt for handcrafted and woven accents for the kitchen to give it a rustic look.

6.You can make your farmhouse look more vintage by adding objects of warm woods, antique-inspired lighting, vintage-style appliances, etc.

7.Have a built-in pantry in the wall and then paint it in a different contrasting colour to make it look like freestanding furniture.

8.Don’t forget to add a large sink in your farmhouse kitchen.

9.For painting the walls of your farmhouse, always opt for warm hues because they will make it look like a country style home giving a cosy and comfortable feeling.

10.For lighting, you can opt for an antique chandelier to complement your farmhouse design. This will make it look vintage.

11.For shelving, get reused wooden pieces. You can also put some antique decorative items to showcase in it. Also Read: 10 Tips and ideas to decorate your abode with Scandinavian design

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×