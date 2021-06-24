12 Sustainable replacements to products that you use every single day

Although the pandemic has ruined over a thousand lives, if we try to find a small silver lining then it has got to be the fact that mother earth has benefitted from it slightly. In the absence of human activities, nature is getting time to clean itself and reclaim its space. But as things slowly start to get back to normal, we must make a conscious effort to save the environment. It is extremely easy to help the environment and we can literally start from our homes. Here, we have 11 eco-friendly and sustainable products that you can replace with the products that you use everyday.

Palm Leaf Plates

These disposable palm leaf plates are eco friendly and biodegradable for a very low carbon footprint. These plates are sturdier than bamboo plates and wooden plates and are not treated with any chemicals. They are handcrafted by artisans using naturally fallen leaves gathered, sanitised, and handmade into earthy looking plates.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

Bamboo Fiber Travel Mug

If you love your hot cup of coffee every morning, but drink it on your way to work, then this bamboo fiber travel mug is going to be super handy for you. Made from bamboo fiber, it is eco-friendly and reusable. It has a silicone lid which will ensure that your beverage stays in the cup and does not spill while you are travelling.

Price: $10.01

Buy Now

Coconut Bowl And Spoons

This set consisting of 2 coconut bowls, 2 wooden spoons and 2 wooden forks is not just about the beauty but also about the environment. Crafted from coconut and wood, it is plastic-free and includes no chemicals. The bowls are perfect for holding dishes such as salad, smoothie, or cereal. The bowl itself gives an exotic feeling to freshen up the house.

Price: $25

Buy Now

Natural Wood Coasters

Embellish your dinner table and give it an authentic look with this wooden coaster set. They are handcrafted with wood slices that are dried and polished on both sides, so the surface is smooth and the outer edges are wrapped with the bark. Now avoid the mug rings on the table while also upgrading its look and doing your bit for the environment.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

Cellulose Sponge Cloth

These cellulose-based towels are a gift to the environment since they can be washed and reused a hundred times. These towels are super absorbent, strong and durable. They can be used in the kitchen, for house cleaning, and for just about anything. These towels are a perfect fit for every kitchen activity and the best part is that they're washable and reusable.

Price: $5.99

Buy Now

Shampoo And Conditioner Bar Set

Ditch the non-biodegradable plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles and switch to this sustainable shampoo and conditioner bar set. This soap is packed in a biodegradable and plastic-free packing. This shampoo bar will create a nourishing protective shield that will help control frizz while restoring softness and sheen to keep even the most unruly hair more manageable and shiny.

Price: $27.99

Buy Now

Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

These reusable facial pads will deeply cleanse your face and remove stubborn makeup traces. These makeup pads are made from natural bamboo and help remove poison chemicals, dirt and other impurities from the surface of your skin. They are super fluffy and will clean deep into your pores, and can be reused multiple times.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

Natural Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrush

Brush away all the harm caused to the environment with these biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes. The bristles of these brushes are activated with charcoal that help in better whitening of the teeth and also prevent foul breath, fight plaque and bacteria and promote overall better oral health.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now

Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups last for years, making them a cheaper and an eco-friendly option. Every woman dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities. But with these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, you can now go about your normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. You can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Price: $15.99

Buy Now

Recycled Post Consumer Napkins

A tissue box on the dinner table is extremely important especially when you have guests over. These napkins are a great biodegradable option for family holiday parties and weddings. These thick tan napkins come in a set of 250 and are made from recycled premium quality materials. They come directly from a post-consumer waste stream and are not bleached with harsh chemicals.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

Cork Yoga Mat

Bring sustainability into your everyday workout routine with this cork yoga mat. It features an all-natural, sustainable cork on the top, and a non-toxic, lightweight TPE rubber on the bottom for a premium yoga mat. It resists moisture and will not absorb any funky smell or odour.

Price: $34.19

Buy Now

Beeswax Food Wraps

Now ditch the aluminium foils and plastic wraps to pack and store your food and opt for these beeswax food wraps. It is a uniquely designed plastic-free and eco-friendly reusable food wrap made from organic cotton infused with sustainably harvested beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin. Your food will stay fresh in this eco-friendly, reusable beeswax food wrap that provides a sustainable alternative for plastic free food storage.

Price: $18

Buy Now

Share your comment ×