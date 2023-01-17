14 Essential Home Organizers to Snag from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

When in doubt, sneakers are the go-to footwear that you can count on. To begin with, they are extremely comfortable and easy to put on. Some sneakers provide the functionality of sports shoes, while others provide the style quotient of party footwear. With the rise of athleisure fashion, sneakers have also become popular with the most unlikely outfits such as dresses and formals. This is why they have become a wardrobe essential these days. While some high-end sneakers can burn a hole in your pocket, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale offers amazing discounts that make these sneakers available under 1000 rupees. Keep scrolling to see some of our product recommendations. 14 Best Home Storage Items to Shop from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

LiMETRO STEEL Foldable Cloth Dryer Stand To dry your laundry while occupying little space, get your hands on this foldable drying stand by LiMETRO. The product is made with stainless steel with blunt edges, which does not risk any rust marks or rips on your clothes. Not only indoors, but you can also use this rack outdoors as it is UV resistant. With intricate linings, it provides ample space to dry large garments and smaller items such as napkins and undergarments.

Original Price: Rs. 4,999 Offer Price: Rs. 1,679 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

TEX-RO Kitchen Organizer Trolley Available at half its MRP on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, this kitchen organizer by TEX-RO saves you some precious time arranging your groceries. It comes with five-story baskets to organize fruits, vegetables, condiments, and spices, along with a top shelf for additional storage. The baskets are detachable and made with breathable mesh to keep your food fresh. It is movable, durable, and makes a useful kitchen essential.

Original Price: Rs. 11,999 Offer Price: Rs. 4,999 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Cello Eliza Plastic Laundry Basket Whether you need a go-to container for your weekly laundry or storage space for your blankets and pillows, this laundry basket by Cello is an excellent purchase. The plastic basket is lightweight, durable, and adequately ventilated to prevent the stored items from sweltering. Besides, it has an attractive and sleek design that occupies very little space in your room.

Original Price: Rs. 1,282 Offer Price: Rs. 797 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

House of Quirk Foldable Cloth Storage Box Invest in these ergonomic storage boxes by House of Quirk to keep your garments protected from dust, termites and molds. These boxes are eco-friendly — made with firm cardboard sheets wrapped with fabric. Unlike plastic or other storage containers, these boxes are non-toxic and stay odorless. Also, they are very easy to assemble and carry, and pose no risk of breakage.

Original Price: Rs. 999 Offer Price: Rs. 615 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Nayasa 2-In-1 Dustbin Go green and segregate your wet and dry waste with this 2-in-1 dustbin by Nayasa. They are made with 100% food-grade and BPA-free plastic that is adequately durable. What makes this product special is that it has twin compartments sharing the same lid and pedal, which is more convenient than two separate bins. The bins are spacious, rust-proof, and worth every buck.

Original Price: Rs. 2,265 Offer Price: Rs. 1,369 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Bel Casa Multi-purpose Plastic Storage Baskets - Pack of 2 Made with waterproof plastic and a ventilated mesh design, these storage baskets by Bel Casa are ideal to store both wet and dry items. They come with ovular apertures on either side for ease of carrying, while the top cover keeps your items safe. While providing adequate space for your stuff, these baskets are also space efficient as they are nestable and occupy a small corner in your room.

Original Price: Rs. 1,199 Offer Price: Rs. 640 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

HomeStrap Foldable Storage Bags - Pack of 6 Sarees, lehengas, bedsheets, duvets, etc. occupy excess space, and these foldable storage bags by HomeStrap are perfect for storing them efficiently. Made with two layers of fabric filled with plastic foam, which makes the bags durable and also keeps your items protected from termites and molds. Also, each bag has a transparent plastic film that lets you see what's inside without having to open and search.

Original Price: Rs. 1,199 Offer Price: Rs. 648 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

TEX-RO Air Tight Containers - Set of 8 These air-tight containers by TEX-RO are incredibly convenient for storing snacks, condiments, spices, and nuts on your kitchen shelf or pantry. They are made with durable, BPA-free plastic that keeps your food items safe and fresh. With a transparent surface, you can see the items without having to open each container. You can get this useful set at a jaw-dropping deal on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

Original Price: Rs. 2,999 Offer Price: Rs. 899 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

ARISTO Multipurpose 4 Drawer Storage Organizer Available in an attractive multi-colored design, this storage organizer by ARISTO looks great with most room interiors. The 4-story baskets provide abundant space to store your toys, books, office supplies, pillow sets, stuffed animals, duvets, etc. Made with high-quality plastic, the organizer is durable and easy to carry. While being worth every buck spent, it is available at an amazing price on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Original Price: Rs. 1,808 Offer Price: Rs. 1,062 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Amazon Brand - Solimo 3-Door Foldable Wardrobe This foldable fabric wardrobe by Amazon Brand - Solimo is easy to assemble and a life-saving purchase on several occasions. It has a rust-free steel-pipe framework that provides ample storage space with an adequate number of compartments, so your shirts, jeans, and towels cannot be rolled up and stuffed messily. The fabric hem loops allow you to insert hangers while the outer pockets help store small essentials, making it an excellent organizer.

Original Price: Rs. 3,500 Offer Price: Rs. 2,249 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

AmazonBasics 20 Pair Over-the-Door Organizer The unique design of this over-the-door organizer makes it satisfactorily space-efficient. The synthetic sheet has numerous mesh pockets, useful to store shoes, keys, napkins, hot tools, and many other personal use products. In addition to saving space, the product also makes the items easily accessible and saves precious time that often goes into searching for them.

Original Price: Rs. 1,700 Offer Price: Rs. 619 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Amazon Brand - Solimo Fabric Stacker - Pack of 2 While it is tempting to simply stack your clothes without having to zip, lock or hang them, this product by Amazon Brand - Solimo allows you to do so while keeping them in place. Each fabric stacker has a squarish opening that makes it easy to access the clothes stored at the bottom. Made with non-woven plastic-blended cloth, these stackers are lightweight, durable, and beneficial in keeping your clothes protected.

Original Price: Rs. 1,000 Offer Price: Rs. 579 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Bathla Stomo 5 - Storage System with Trolley Wheels Owing to its ergonomic design, this storage system by Bathla provides multiple storage benefits. To begin with, it has trolley wheels that enable you to move it around with ease and resists slippage. Its waterproof and high-quality plastic makes it usable in the bathroom or outside, without having to worry about rust, scratches, or stains. Lastly, its baskets provide ample space to store your essentials.

Original Price: Rs. 2,999 Offer Price: Rs. 1,711 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)

Lukzer Multipurpose Garment Rack This attractive A-shaped rack by Lukzer is convenient in making objects of frequent use more accessible than the ones folded securely in some corner of the wardrobe. Its topmost metal rod is useful for organizing hangers — ideal for hanging ironed clothes, suits, and bags. On its middle shelf, you can store folded garments, books, soft toys, and figurines, reserving the bottom shelf for heavier objects and storage boxes.

Original Price: Rs. 2,999 Offer Price: Rs. 1,599 (as of 17/1/23 at 2:00 pm IST)