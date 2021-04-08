15 Gifting ideas to enjoy the real flavour of Ugadi with your family and friends

Ugadi is almost here and as we brighten up our homes and revamp war wardrobe, don’t forget to gift your loved ones with these exciting products from Amazon. Check it out!

The gifting culture is what makes any celebration exciting and interesting. With the auspicious celebration of Ugadi on its way, let’s dive into products that we can gift to your family, friends and neighbours to embrace the occasion in its truest form. These 15 products range from decor items, sweets to Ugadi special products that can add an extra amount of charm to your home and create a traditional sentimental value to it as a gift present on a special day. So cheer up your family and friends with interesting and valuable gifts from this list.

Parrot Lamp

The twin parrot brass lamp is a perfect gift for this auspicious occasion. Its traditional design aesthetics add value to its charms and can be placed in your pooja room or as a welcoming product in the foyer or office front doors.

Rajasthani Dolls

Make your home or office more beautiful with these colourful designer tealight candle holders. This pretty craft item elevates your festive mood and can also be reused for several occasions. There is always a special elegance to handcrafted products and this Rajasthani doll set is no exception to that.

Ganesha Idol Showpiece

If you are looking for a gifting product that is valuable, will be revered and beautiful to look at at the same time, then this Ganesha idol is just for you. A perfect gift for Ugadi that’s both meaningful and useful. You can place them as a showpiece or in your pooja room or on your desk as a good luck charm.

Tirupati Balaji Painting Framed

A framed painting of lord Tirupati Balaji can be another gifting option that is relevant to the auspiciousness of Ugadi. And trust us when we say, your parents or grandparents will definitely love this beautiful painting of Lord Balaji.

Brass Puja Thali Set

Yet another very useful product is the pooja set that you can use almost every day or on every special occasion. The set includes thali, diya, roli/kumkum Katori, dhoop and agarbatti holder and panchamrut set and bell.

Toran for Door

For Ugadi, you can decorate your home with this beautiful traditional door hanging, also called the Bandarwal. It is suitable for the door, wall or pooja area. You can also gift them to your neighbours and friends along with sweets and other special items.

Pearl Necklace

Surprise the most important women in your life, be it your wife, mother, girlfriend or anyone special with this stunning piece of jewellery set. The look of it is graceful and preciously suitable for all kinds of traditional attire for this celebration.

Pooja Bell

The Ghanti bell is held in the left hand during worship and rung continually while the various items are offered with the right hand. A clapper is attached to the inside and the bell makes a high-pitched sound when rung. A perfect and must buy pooja product for Ugadi.

Wood Art Temple

This is an interesting gifting product that can be placed in your pooja room or can be your pooja area. Crafted in wood this artistic temple gives a luxe and grand feel to your home and also as a gifting item, makes a statement piece that can never be replaced, cause it is the best.

Wall Hanging Diya

Exquisitely designed, this wall hanging has an ideal antique look. The brass Diyas are included in this wall hanging, depicting that Lord Ganesha is offering three Diyas. The wall hanging is bright and beautiful for any temple or perfect for your home decor as a wall hanging.

Metal Bandhanwar

This regal looking Wall Hanging can also be used as a door sign in your front door or at the pooja room eludes royalty and grandeur. The embossed om signifies the power of goodness and keeps the evil spirits and bad lucks far away from you.

Decorative Traditional Elegant Bell

To make Ugadi more exciting and to amp up the celebratory mood, these colourful bells with crafted elephant design elevate your home’s festive vibe and is also an apt gifting option to spread some smiles.

Indoor Plants

A pretty gift that can be permanent, useful and is valuable is this beautiful terracotta table planter pot. Ideal for planting your favourite plants & can be used in the living room, garden, balcony or kids room.

Dry Fruit box

A perfectly designed tray set is a beautiful way to celebrate and serve in style. So, here is the dry fruits box set in which you can fill up your yummy snacks or dry fruits and present them to your guests more elegantly and aesthetically.

Rabdi Dessert Mix

How can we end the list of fun products and gifting ideas for Ugadi without a dessert mix? Dessert is the conclusion of everything perfect and fine. So shop your delightful and flavorful Indian dessert from right below and celebrate Ugadi most amazingly.

