3 Colours that make your house look cramped

Colours can make or break the look of your house. The right choice of colours gives your house a magical feel, whereas a bad combination can make your house look dull and cramped. So, the next time when you want to renovate your house, it is important that you select the right shades of colours and weave them in your house beautifully.

Here are 3 colours that you should avoid using in your home because they may make your house look cramped.

Dark brown

The classic lovers will understand how royal and elegant the wood-like colours can look. However, it’s a no-brainer that dark colours like brown can make your home look cramped unless you are living in a villa. So, before going for wooden textures and colours on your walls, make sure you have enough space for the colours to not look shouty and cluttered.

Olive

While the colour is elegant and beautiful, this muddy-greenish colour can also make your home look cramped. The colour has depth and it needs giant space to spread its magic. In smaller areas, this colour will bring nothing but clutter. If you are a big fan of this colour, you might consider giving your home a tinge of it. But remember don’t paint your walls with it, you will later on regret it.

Grey

Greys are beautiful shades. However, this seemingly dark and loud colour can make your home look cramped and dull. Even if you have a bigger space, it is advisable that you avoid using greys as they are very deep and doesn’t go in well with everything. Until and unless you have an extremely creative mind to play with this tricky yet beautiful colour, you should stay away from it.

A pro tip. If you already have these colours in your home and are not planning a renovation anytime soon, you can just mix and match them with furniture and décor that is lighter in colour. This will help balance out your home without having to put in too much effort. If that sounds too much to you, the only thing you can do is to make your home properly lit and let in as much natural light as possible. This will help neutralise the darkness and make your home look good to go until you plan the next renovation.

